Around 3:30 p.m., Whittemore Park Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown due to a shooting incident in the area, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
A controlled student release took place for car riders/bus riders until the all-clear was given by the Conway Police Department at 4 p.m. All students and staff are safe. Students who ride the bus will be arriving home a little later than normal this afternoon due to this incident.
