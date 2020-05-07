About a month ago, Dustin Martin made a temporary move from Fort Mill to Myrtle Beach to help his Dad operate the Myrtle Beach Piggly Wiggly he recently acquired.

It was in the early days of the pandemic, and the high school Project Lead the Way engineering teacher was already working from home.

“We’re doing e-Learning online, so I still do my daily work with the kids and go over lessons and still do all my grading and all that,” said Martin, 25.

“We can’t be there anyways and there’s nothing to do up there, so I might as well come down here and help out where I can.”

The teacher is helping out around the store doing whatever needs to be done. He’s not lacking in experience, starting when he was 16 at a Georgetown Piggly Wiggly his dad managed. His Dad now owns the Myrtle Beach store.

“He started me young, and that’s what steered me to make sure I went to college,” Martin said.

While other grocery stores have benefitted from fresh crowds of aspiring home cooks, his Dad’s location hasn’t felt that boost since no tourists have been in town.

“This is more of a tourist location, with all the hotels on the strip and everything,” he explained. “So with that being closed, during the pandemic, it’s hurt us in a way. We’re not doing what our sales would typically be doing around this time of year.”

The store has put up face shields at the registers, and carts are constantly sanitized, Martin said, adding that no employees have been out sick.

“Because that’s the ultimate thing, we want everyone to feel safe.”

But the cloud of the pandemic has a silver lining.

“I think the grocery stores are on an uprise because people are cooking more, people are sitting down as a family to eat dinner instead of constantly on the go,” Martin said.

“So I think there’s pluses to this.

“It’s kind of like seeing someone at a funeral: you’re glad you got to see them, you hadn’t seen them in forever, but the circumstances.”

This is just one of 10 stories focusing on people who are still working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Browse more stories by clicking below.