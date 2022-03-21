Willie “Bill” Lawson
A graveside service for Willie “Bill” Lawson, 66, was held March 20 in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mr. Lawson, of Galivants Ferry, passed away March 17 in Conway Medical Center.
Mr. Lawson is the son of Vick Richardson Squires and the late Leonard Lawson. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by one brother, John Lawson.
Mr. Bill was a member of Mr. Herman Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors with his son at the river cooking chicken bog. He loved to cook and expand his culinary abilities.
He will be remembered by his family and others as a Fantastic Father. Mr. Bill is survived by his mother, Vick Squires; one son, James Dillon Lawson (Bri Joose); two brothers, Mike Lawson (Christine) and Cecil Lawson (Carlene); and one sister, Jeanette Lawson.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. CAll (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.