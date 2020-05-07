Naoki Desjardins is in the business of making people comfortable.

On paper, Integrity Heating & Cooling is an HVAC business. That stands for heating/ventilation/air conditioning, and Desjardins says there should be an R on the end also, for refrigeration.

That’s on paper.

In reality, his concern is making sure folks are cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

And while not considered technically “essential” in the way a first responder is, when someone’s air conditioner goes on the fritz in 80-degree weather, they don’t call a doctor or fire fighter.

A businessman for 33 years and a devout Christian even longer, his commitment to his customers, professionally and personally, is his first priority.

“I get personally involved, they show me pictures of their grandkids, their lost spouses, and I get to meet all different kinds of dogs,” he says about his relationship with those customers.

The Myrtle Beach businessman’s had multiple generations from one family as customers, and he’s seen the older ones pass away.

That, he says, is the biggest drawback to his work.

And then there are the bio-hazards, of course, such as mold and mildew. Not to mention the mice and snakes and even rats sometimes waiting for him under houses.

He says the most challenging threat in his business is actually heat exhaustion.

“When we’re under a house or in the attic, if we don’t stay hydrated, we can get heat exhaustion and get delirious. When we come out of an attic, we’re soaking wet.”

Desjardins says if a worker knows what he’s doing, he’ll be fine. But if they don’t, suffocating or getting electrocuted isn’t out of the question.

He does know what he’s doing, however.

He worked with his then future father-in-law, Robert Hurt, in Hurt Refrigeration, Inc. for a couple years, and then went to Horry-Georgetown Technical College where he earned a degree in industrial engineering, and started his own business.

Originally from Okinawa, Japan, Desjardins went to Whittemore Park Middle School, and in 1981 graduated from Conway High School. His father retired from the Air Force in ’76 and the family had moved to Conway.

When he was a freshman in high school, Desjardins worked at Hillcrest Cemetery digging graves, weed-eating around the headstones and vacuuming the mausoleum. On weekends, he cut grass in the neighborhood, and later he drove a school bus.

In 1981, he joined the National Guard and four years later, started working for the Guard fulltime.

Today, he and his wife Lisa have four sons and a daughter, and a fourth grandchild is on the way.

The epitome of a family man, he coached little league football for 18 years at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center, and didn’t neglect coaching soccer and baseball.

“When you have four sons, you get to be the coach,” he says.

Two of those sons, Josh and Caleb, work in the family business.

After attending Christ Community Church for more than 35 years, the Desjardins now attend Ocean View Baptist Church.

“We put God first in our family and in our business,” Lisa Desjardins says, and her husband adds, “God’s principles are the driving force in everything we do.”

Working continuously during the COVID-19 quarantine, the businessman says every customer he’s been to “has been stressed out.”

One in particular who was hunkered down with her kids had a 20-year-old broken air conditioning unit and couldn’t reach her landlord.

Desjardins replaced a part, charged her less than he could have and told her to take a walk.

“She needed to relax, she was about to lose it,” he says. “She was isolated, stressed, and it’s my job to make people like her comfortable.”

