In the early 2000s, Karen Zeman and her husband John lost their 11-month-old son to bacterial meningitis, and their pediatrician told them a small percentage of people can carry that without knowing it.

“I said, ‘God, I’m really not afraid. We’ve been down this road,’” Zeman thought when news reports began saying people could carry COVID-19 without showing symptoms.

Despite the risks of having closer contact with others, Zeman spends most of her weekdays working with Churches Assisting People (CAP) in Conway, serving the community by helping give out food to those in need.

For years she had a desk job with a local trucking company, but said she prayed for the chance to do something more with her life.

“The Lord knows my heart,” she said. “I’m active in church, I’m a people person. I just asked the Lord one day … ‘I would really love to do full-time ministry – what could that look like?’ Within two weeks, I met Donna [CAP’s director], and the opportunity came available.”

Zeman isn’t worried about the scares of the pandemic.

“The Lord laid this in my lap. I’m humbled I get to serve the community in this capacity,” Zeman said. “I love my clients so much.”

Months ago, when news first started surfacing about COVID-19, she jokingly sent her director a photo from Wuhan, China, of the workers doing their jobs wearing full white hazmat suits and said, “This is going to be us!”

What started as a joke started to become more of a reality, and she and her coworkers began discussing what their actual strategy would look like.

“We knew we had to keep feeding people,” Zeman said, praising their team at CAP, saying that helping the hungry is not a one-man show.

Their building at 307 Wright Blvd. in Conway had a drive-through window that they never used before, but found it still functioned properly, so they began using that as a means to get families the food they needed after they decided to close their lobby.

“We never thought we’d be able to use drive-through service,” she said.

Zeman said that since they already work with a vulnerable population, she knew going into her job that she had more potential than most to pick up a cold or the flu.

The workers at CAP wear masks on a daily basis and have gloves and hand sanitizer on hand for their team, but no medical grade personal protective equipment (PPE) like healthcare workers have.

“We try to keep everything as sanitized as possible,” Zeman said.

While they do service a large number of the area’s homeless population, Zeman said she has been seeing more and more families, especially large ones, due to the pandemic.

“There’s so many people that really need this food. So many people’s jobs are being cut – a lot of people who fall in that zone where they don’t qualify for food stamps,” Zeman said. “We’re based on needs. Someone needs our services? Nobody is going to leave with nothing, we’re going to make sure they have something.”

Zeman said that she and the team at CAP try their best to put food boxes together for their regular clients with their needs in mind, like a client who needs meal supplement shakes, or one who enjoys tofu.

“If we get tofu in, we make sure he gets his tofu,” Zeman said, saying she likes being able to put a smile on people’s faces.

A recent experience touched her heart while people have been coming through the drive-through in “fear and panic mode.”

She spoke with a mother in tears who asked her, “What are we going to do if you’re not here?”

Zeman reassured her it would be OK.

“I told her, ‘Let me promise you this – we will be here,’” she said. “‘We are not going anywhere. We are essential and as long as there is food to be given out, we will make sure you get what you need.’”

