Wayne Vereen
A graveside service for Wayne Vereen, 59, will be held Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Billy Poe Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Vereen passed away Oct. 1 at his residence.
Born March 12, 1962 in Orangeburg, he was the son of the late Betty Lou Brown Vereen. Wayne enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool, surfing and playing guitar and was a very talented master carpenter.
Wayne will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Teresa Vereen of Conway; two daughters, Tracy Jo Vereen (Joe Cox) and Dusty Marie Jackson of Conway; one son, Lonnie Wayne Vereen (Britney) of Conway; seven grandchildren, Stevie Wayne, Jo Audrey, Andrew, Hunter, Heath, Everly and Elaina; two sisters, Kathy Jones (Billy Poe) of Aynor and Pam Tyler of Conway; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
