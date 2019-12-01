Waterford held a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11. The weather was brisk but sunny and the event was well attended. Attendees were honored by the decorations, services and refreshments. Thanks go out to Sheila and Mike Vanclief for volunteering and to those who stepped in to assist as well.
Waterford Plantation had an open board meeting last week. The Firewise committee held a presentation on how to keep our homes safe, and offered a proposed policy to the board of directors for consideration on the restriction of the use of pine straw.
Mandy Pascale, HOA president, discussed the increased assessments effective Jan. 1, 2020 and that a mailing was going out to all homeowners.
The board is also reviewing all ponds and fountains for future actions.
There are no social events planned at this time. Volunteers were requested.
The full minutes should be up on the website shortly, please review.
I had a great opportunity to see The Lion King Jr. performed by the Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater recently. The show was at the Horry County Council on Aging’s Grand Strand Senior Center on 21st Avenue.
I had never had the opportunity to go to one of these shows, and was amazed to watch these young students, in first through 12th grades, show such talent, and I predict many will be stars of the future.
The Children’s Theater highlights students in the various programs. The sets were amazing and challenging based on the senior center’s stage.
Please check out their website, www.myrtlebeachact.com, to learn of this opportunity for young talents and future shows.
The Carolina Forest Civic Association will not meet in December. HOA boards of directors are asked to forward details on leasing costs of light poles and fixtures to the CFCA for our Santee Cooper volunteer committee.
This strong group of volunteers has started discussions with Santee Cooper about future pole costs and more, which affect each and every HOA in our community.
Get your board of directors to forward details to the BOD@cf-ca.org to address future costs.
There have also been updates to the website, please check it out.
Questions or concerns may be addressed on the website or by email to the BOD@cf-ca.org. This is our community, get involved.
Residents and homeowners of Waterford are always welcomed to send notices of birthdays, anniversaries and other special events to the Waterford and Beyond column’s email address for inclusion in future columns. Please resend information, as lists are quite outdated.
Your Waterford Plantation board of directors continues to address issues throughout the community. Please send messages via the Waterford Plantation website, waterfordmb.com, directly to Beth Kane,our property manager at BethK@waccamawmanagement.com or Debor Alexander at debora@waccamawmanagement.com at Waccamaw Management. If you see something, say something. At Waterford, the first email or call should be to WaccamawManagement Company at 843-903-9551 for emergency issues only 24/7/365. Standard homeowner inquiriessuch as payments, pool passes, etc., will be addressed during normal business hours Monday through Friday. All concerns will remain confidential and will be addressed as necessary. Please forward a copy of your inquiry via email to the BOD. Updates on activities within the community, governing documents, policies, forms and more are available for homeowner access at no charge. Waccamaw Management needs to be advised of changes in phone numbers, email addresses, etc. as they are important to contact you in case of emergency.
Please share this information with your Waterford neighbors and friends and encourage them to sign up on the website for future updates. If you are not on the internet, please ask a neighbor or friend to give you copies of updates. We welcome those new to the neighborhood.
So, this is a week in Waterford.
WaterfordNewsmb@aol. com is my email address.
