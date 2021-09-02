Greg Eugene Barrett
A visitation for Greg Eugene Barrett, 64, will be held Sept. 3 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mr. Barrett passed away Sept. 1 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 11, 1957 in Fayetteville, N.C., he was the son of the late Carl and Madlyn Barrett. Along with his parents, Mr. Barrett was predeceased by a brother, Jeff Barrett.
Surviving are one brother, Derek Barrett (Karen); two sisters, Lynn Harrelson (Timmy) and Rona Norris (Rusty); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pamela Ramirez for many years of friendship and taking care of Mr. Barrett.
Memorial donations may be made to Trusted Home Care, 287-9 S.C. 90 East, Little River, SC 29566.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.