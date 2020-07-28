Drink around the globe without leaving Horry County at one of the area’s hottest new restaurants: World of Beer Bar & Kitchen.
The restaurant/bar chain started in 2007 in Tampa, Florida, and has more than 20 corporate and franchise locations in the United States and global locations in South Korea and China.
The North Myrtle Beach location is the first corporate location to open in 2020.
The new World of Beer location features 350 bottled and canned beers and 45 tap handles that change every day.
“When we tap a keg, we replace it with something new,” said Emily Barth, experiential marketing and events manager for World of Beer. “We print new draft menus every day. We try to have a good mix.”
In addition to brews from Germany to California, WOB carries its own proprietary line of beer called Secret Llama. Current styles available include Blueberry Wheat Ale and IPA, as well as the newly release mange-pineapple ale created in conjunction with Brouwerij de Bramandere.
The North Myrtle Beach location will also carry a wide selection of local beers, include New South Brewing’s Dirty Myrtle IPA.
“If beer isn’t your thing, we also have a full liquor bar and a menu of signature shots,” Barth said.
WOB’s food menu carries a selection of unique appetizers, burgers, protein-based bowls, salads and more.
‘We’re not just a beer bar. We have everything,” Barth said.
The restaurant’s number one best seller is the German pretzel, served with homemade beer cheese.
“It’s huge,” Barth said of the portion size.
The eatery has also added more healthy options to the menu, including protein bowls fully loaded with vegetables, rice and more.
No matter what you order, everything is fresh and never frozen.
Specials include $5 burger Mondays, featuring a classic “big, thick burger” with cheese and your choice of side, and Taco Tuesdays with $5 margarita and sangria specials.
WOB offers online ordering and has a free loyalty program that is accessible on the restaurant’s app.
“You earn tokens for every dollar spent,” Barth said. “Rewards can be redeemed at any WOB location.”
The restaurant hosts brewery challenges throughout the year with chances to win prizes and trips from partners.
“We do a lot of fun collaborations,” Barth said.
August features the Hawaiian Brewery Challenge in partnership with Kona Brewing Co. Try two featured Kona beers between Aug. 1-31 and be entered to win a free trip for 2 to Hawaii and a Kona Brewery VIP experience.
The North Myrtle Beach location, which opened on June 24, has been in the works for about a year and is located next to Mission BBQ in North Myrtle Beach’s Coastal North Town Center.
The restaurant features a full patio for outdoor dining and is dog-friendly and kid-friendly.
“We have kid’s menus and high chairs available,” Barth said. “We’re definitely more restaurant-style than other locations. Each location has its own personality.”
The bar area features big screen television for sports broadcasts. Barth said in the future, the NMB location will add live music, weekly trivia nights and other special events.
“That’s what separates us from other bars,” she said. “We definitely want to continue that in North Myrtle Beach.”
In the wake of COVID-19, WOB is mindful of social distancing and has taken extra measures to sanitize and ensure customer and employee safety.
World of Beer North Myrtle Beach is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com.
