The 32nd annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show will be Friday, Oct. 15 – that’s the auction – to Sunday, Oct. 17 – that’s the boat show.
The Goat Island Yacht Club Regatta is Friday from 6:30 – 10 p.m. and will include live and silent auction items as well as “first-class cuisine and imbibements,” the website, woodenboatshow.com, says.
The $85 per ticket auction is open to the public with tickets available on the website, or by emailing Hha.scmm@gmail.com or by calling the South Carolina Maritime Museum at 843-520-0111.
The wooden boat show is the largest fundraiser for the maritime museum.
The two-day wooden boat show that includes vessels from kayaks to yachts is downtown Georgetown on Front Street and in the water from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days.
More than 100 wooden boats will be displayed and guests will have the opportunity to talk with the craftsmen, the manufacturers and the owners.
From noon – 4 p.m. on Saturday, teams will compete for prizes building and then testing a seaworthy vessel with a relay on the Sampit River. The teams of two will be judged on how quickly they built their boat, the quality of that work and their rowing speed.
The competitors will be given the same materials and the same plans and the same four hours to complete the project.
“Dan the Knot Man,” a member of the Spirit Knot Tyers and former president of the International Guild of Knot Tyers, will be on hand to demonstrate knot-typing skills with visitors able to participate in the “Six Knot Challenge.”
A Kid’s Model Boat building event will allow kids to try building a boat model and then sail it in a pond right there on Front Street.
Food and entertainment will abound at the boat show with a beer garden and food court as well as a hospitality tent for sponsors which includes not just food and refreshments, but big screen TVs.
There will also be vendors on site selling what the South Carolina Maritime Museum administrator, Hope McFaddin, calls “items very specific to maritime wares from oysters to woodworking and art with nautical themes including fish and seascapes.”
This year, instead of having the awards banquet for the exhibitors and boat build challengers on Saturday night, it will be on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
“This is our way of showing our appreciation to the exhibitors and boat builders and to give more knowledge to the public of who the winners are,” McFaddin explains.
Food at the event is provided by Harbor Historical Association, the parent of the maritime museum.
McFaddin says, “And there are also plenty of restaurants and great shops that we encourage people to go to. You just can’t beat Front Street.”
