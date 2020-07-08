Broadway Grand Prix is, with cautions in place because of COVID-19, once again open seven days a week for family fun.
Those cautions include the caveat that “while the park is committed to keeping you healthy and safe, we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19. We rely on you to protect yourself too.”
The park’s website, www.
broadwaygrandprix.com, includes this information:
“Please wear a mask/face covering throughout your visit if you can safely do so. This is for your own protection and for the protection of other guests and employees in the attraction.
“We have enhanced our already-stringent cleaning protocols considering the COVID-19 pandemic. We apologize if you experience any inconvenience because of these procedures.
“Wash your hands and avoid touching your face.
“Maintain your distance from others.
“Avoid touching surfaces.
“If you are sick, please don’t participate, and please encourage your family not to participate until you are well.”
There are new Pro Karts on the Pro Track which is the park’s fastest track. That track has a 60-inch height requirement to drive, along with a driver’s license of course, and a 40-inch height requirement to ride.
The karts are connected to a timing devise so drivers and passengers can actually see how long it takes them to race on that track.
“You can see who comes in first in real time,” said Christina Watts, marketing director with the Lazarus Entertainment Group.
There are six other tracks to experience also. Those are the Family Track, the Kids Track, the High Bank Oval Track, the Speed Racer Track, the Junior Racer Track and the Slick Track.
And in addition to all that, there are also two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, an arcade, and of course, a snack bar.
Plus, the KidsZone has a carousel, Pro Tow, Slick Spin, Tot Rods, a Kiddie Speedway, Sky Wheels, and Tooter Train.
“Everybody who comes to the park will have something fun to do because rides allow for 40-inch people all the way up to adults,” Watts said.
The park is at 1820 21st Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The email address is info@broadwaygrandprix.com and the phone number is 843-839-4080.
Broadway Grand Prix offers corporate parties, team banquets, and group and team outings.
Watts said, “There’s no gap, they can stay and race all day if they want to.
“We really do have something for everyone at our park,” she said. “There are seven different kids’ rides, including a kids’ track where the operators actually work with the kids who drive their own karts, teaching them about the gas and the brake.”
Visit the website to purchase season tickets and for more information.
