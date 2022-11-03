After drawing more than 20,000 people during its inaugural season, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland returns this month with an even grander presence for its second year.
From Nov. 17 through Dec. 23, the festival will take place along the boardwalk, allowing guests to enjoy the holiday season with the ocean in the background.
Lights will be displayed along the boardwalk between Plyler Park (where the SkyWheel is located) and Second Avenue Pier from 6-9 p.m. and there will be evening entertainment at the Plyler Park stage on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Performances are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The festival is closed on Thanksgiving Day.
“A path throughout the park will take you on a walking tour of Toyland, Peppermint Valley, and other light displays, where you and your family can take pictures and interact at each spot,” the festival’s website states. “Each area is decorated with different types of lights, from traditional holiday favorites to beach-themed fun. Local businesses in the downtown area and along the boardwalk will also get in on the festivities by adding lights to their balconies, walls, or roof to light up all of downtown Myrtle Beach!”
Last year, the City of Myrtle Beach teamed up with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau to create the new festival.
This year, the Winter Wonderland includes a Family Fun Zone sponsored by Southwest Airlines. Located on the ocean side of Ocean Boulevard between 8thand 9th Avenues North (across from the former Pavilion site), this zone includes inflatables and a s’mores-making area. Tickets for the Family Fun Zone cost $1 per person and a $5 wristband includes unlimited admission to all attractions and one s’mores-making kit.
There are other entertainment options, too:
• Every Saturday night, Santa and his sleigh will be available for photos at the Ninth Avenue beach access from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• A group of carolers will roam the boardwalk each day of the festival from 6-9 p.m.
On Fridays, there will be holiday movie nights in Nance Plaza hosted by Grand Strand Brewing Co. and the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance.
• Chapin Memorial Library will host events throughout the festival, including DJs and story nights.
• A holiday market will take place in Plyler Park on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
