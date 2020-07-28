When we rang in the New Year on Jan. 1, we had no idea what a wild ride 2020 would be! COVID-19 certainly changed the scape of tourism this year, but the greater Grand Strand is open and welcomes you back with open arms.
While things may look a little different - from lowered capacity restrictions at restaurants and attractions and face mask ordinances - there are still so many ways to enjoy your Visit! this year.
Grab your hand sanitizer, put on a face mask and keep your social distance as you explore old favorites and make new memories this summer.
Read on for a look at some of our favorite ways to relax, recharge and have fun in our beach communities.
Beaches
The biggest draw is our miles of beautiful shore.
Public beach accesses in the City of Myrtle Beach, City of North Myrtle Beach, unincorporated Horry County, and the towns of Surfside Beach and Pawleys Island are all open.
So enjoy the sun, sand and waves. Masks are not required on the beaches, but all visitors are asked to maintain social distance from groups and be respectful of others’ space.
Golf
Did you know that the Grand Strand is home to more than 100 golf course? With plenty of locations to choose from, it shouldn’t be hard to find a fun and challenging course near you. In addition to enjoying the great outdoors, golf is a great form of exercise and an easy way to keep social distance from others.
Mini golf is a favorite for all ages, too, and there’s no shortage of it in Horry and Georgetown counties. The Strand is home to more than 50 miniature golf courses, not counting putt putt spots at resorts and hotels.
Comedy Cabana
If you like to laugh, there are plenty of places along the Grand Strand where you can get your giggle on. For fans of stand-up, head over to Comedy Cabana for an evening of local, regional and national acts.
See their ad on page 3 for a list of upcoming shows. Comedy Cabana is at 9588 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach.
For more information, visit www.comedycabana.com.
Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum
View beautiful works in an air conditioned environment just steps from the ocean. The Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. The phone number is 843-238-2510. Current hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday.
Admission to the museum is free but donations are accepted.
Because of COVID-19, the museum’s mandatory health and safety guidelines include:
- Face masks are required
- No unnecessary physical contact
- No food or beverages
- Practice social distancing
- Wash hands as necessary
- Adhere to capacity signage in galleries and directional floor signage
- If you are not feeling well, please postpone your visit.
The museum is also offering Grab ‘N’ Glaze pottery that visitors can pick up, paint at their own leisure, return to the museum for firing and pick up their completed piece. Visit myrtlebeachartmuseum.org for more information.
State parks
Take a walk on the wild side, literally, with a trip to one of the Grand Strand’s state parks.
Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet has plenty of open space to walk, run, bike and hike as well as plenty of opportunities for bird-watching. Daily educational programs give visitors a chance to learn more about the park’s terrain and wildlife. The park is also home to Atalaya Castle, a beautiful spot for family photos.
Myrtle Beach State Park is a prime spot for surf and pier fishing, camping along the beach or a picnic.
Both parks are home to sprawling stretches of beach with parking included in admission and restrooms available for park visitors.
For more information on either park, visit southcarolinaparks.com.
Broadway at the Beach
Whether you are a local or a visitor, there is plenty of fun to be had at Broadway at the Beach year-round. From strolling the many boardwalks and admiring Lake Broadway at night to hitting one of several restaurants, bars, sweet shops and ice cream shops, you and your family will have multiple options for a fun day or night out.
For more information on what Broadway at the Beach has to offer, visit broadwayatthebeach.com.
Barefoot Landing
Like its sister property Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing has so much to offer all year long. Boardwalks with great views of Barefoot Lake and wildlife sightings (ducks, fish and even alligators), more than a dozen restaurants, tons of shopping options and entertainment galore.
For more information on the attractions at Barefoot Landing, visit bflanding.com.
Shopping
Retail therapy is needed now more than ever. The Grand Strand is home to so many unique boutiques and gift shops filled with treasures for you to take home.
The Gay Dolphin, located along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, has been a beach staple for more than 70 years. The gift shop’s sprawling layout is filled from floor to ceiling with fun finds from t-shirts and postcards to shark teeth jewelry, seashells, Christmas ornaments and toys for kids. The store is also peppered with selfie spots, from the new llama on the ground floor to a life-size Elvis and an Egyptian mummy.
The Gay Dolphin is located at 916 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.The store is open from 9:30 a.m. until midnight now through Labor Day. Call 843-448-6550 or visit gaydolphin.com to learn more.
Looking for on-trend jewelry, handbags, and fun gifts? Check out Studio 77 in Rainbow Harbor, a local favorite. The shop carries popular brands including Happy Everything, Kendra Scott, Jelly Cat, Catherine Popesco, Scout and more.
Studio 77 is at 5001 N. Kings Highway, Unit 102 in Rainbow Harbor in Myrtle Beach. It’s open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and closed Sunday. The phone number is 843-497-5931.
At The Wacky Rabbit, customers are greeted with a warm welcome, the familiarity of “oldies” music – you’ll hear at least a few Elvis songs during your visit – and a piece of owner Paula Joyner’s mother’s personal recipe fudge.
The shop is colorful, fun, ever-changing and always interesting, carrying items from Raven’s Nest Specialties, The Gurgle Pot, Pampa Bay, Chirpy Top and more. At 7702 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, the store is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Broadway Grand Prix
With racing fun for everyone, arcade games, miniature golf and more, Broadway Grand Prix is a great spot for visitors of all ages. The attraction is, with cautions in place because of COVID-19, once again open seven days a week for family fun.
There are new Pro Karts on the Pro Track which is the park’s fastest track. That track has a 60-inch height requirement to drive, along with a driver’s license of course, and a 40-inch height requirement to ride.
There are six other tracks to experience also. Those are the Family Track, the Kids Track, the High Bank Oval Track, the Speed Racer Track, the Junior Racer Track and the Slick Track. In addition to all that, there are also two 18-hole mini-golf courses, a rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, an arcade, and of course, a snack bar.
The park is at 1820 21st Ave. in Myrtle Beach. The phone number is 843-839-4080.
Salons and spas
Nothing says “Treat yourself!” like a relaxing massage or a pedicure. Many Grand Strand area spas and salons have reopened with safety measures in place for a sanitized, low-risk service.
Atlantis Nails & Spa in Myrtle Beach has a variety of great specials available for SNS dip nails, acrylics and gel manicures and pedicures. See their ad on page 3 for more details. Atlantis Nails & Spa is at 201 75th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach. Call 843-457-7222 for more information.
Dining
Many of us have been cooking more and eating at home since March 2020. Let our Grand Strand restaurants do the cooking for you! Indoor dining has reopened in Horry and Georgetown counties, with restrictions in place to prioritize customer and employee safety.
If you prefer outdoor dining or takeout, these options are also available at most establishments.
Croissants Bistro & Bakery and Hook & Barrel, both properties of Heidi’s Corner Restaurant Group, are offering curbside pickup as well as dine-in. Restaurant guests can book a table online at croissants.net/book-a-table or hookandbarrelrestaurant.com/reservations.
The Cypress Room at Island Vista is open seven days a week and following social distancing guidelines. Stop in for breakfast, happy hour or dinner in the Cypress Room or on the restaurant’s oceanfront veranda. Learn more at www.islandvista.com.
To learn more about dining restrictions, the Greater Grand Strand Promise and business reopening guidelines in Myrtle Beach, visit www.myrtlebeachareachamber.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.