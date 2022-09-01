Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina will be returning to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2
Sept. 30 is VIP-day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. when ticket holders get in a half hour early. Saturday and Sunday are general admission days from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Get tickets at https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/coastal-carolina/.
About 10,000 people come through the event, with about 120 vendors waiting to interact with them.
One entrance fee will get a guest in for all three days. They just need to take a selfie in front of one of the market’s theme walls and show it at the entrance when they come back.
Children 12 and under are free and cash and credit are good at the door.
Franchise owners Mike and Kellie Gore also own vintage markets in North Carolina and in Tennessee.
Mike Gore said vendors come from about 15 states and “every sale means something to these small business owners. Some vendors do this full time, some part time, but they all put their hearts and souls into it and their displays are as awesome as their merchandise.”
The website describes the market as “an upscale, vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques,clothing, handmade treasures, jewelry, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a so much more.”
A vendor from Sumter brings architectural salvage from houses dating back to mid to late 1800s.
There is a good bit of farmhouse-style painted furniture, antiques and so many “one of a kind finds” you won’t find any where else.
“There are so many different things, you never know what you’re going to find.”
One of the cool things Gore found is an old Merita Bread screen door which he made into a barn door on his pantry at home.
“Architectural salvage, repurposed items…I’ve seen it all,” he said. “A lot of times it’s just a simple item and it’s not always what the item is, it’s what they’ve done with it.”
Gore has a caveat for visitors to the Vintage Market Days: “I’ve seen it a thousand times,” he said, that people see something they want but leave without purchasing it and when they return it is gone. I hear them say, ‘I should have gotten it when I first saw it.’”
