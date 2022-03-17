Everything from repurposed furniture and vintage clothes to the toys we remember from our childhoods will be available at Vintage Market Days March 18-20.
Described by founders Kellie and Mike Gore as “an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more,” the event will be at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Sports Center Way in Myrtle Beach.
The event will be Friday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday and Saturday’s tickets are $10 and Sunday’s are $5 but the same ticket will get guests in the door all three days. Children 12 and younger are free.
Tickets purchased online at www.vintagemarketdays.com will get guests in at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
“A lot of pieces are one of a kind and they won’t be there on Sunday, Mike Gore said.
“If people see something they like, it’ll most likely be gone in a couple hours.”
One of Kellie Gore’s favorite finds was an old screen door advertising Merita Bread. She used it as a sliding door on her food pantry and said it was one of the coolest things she’s ever bought.
Vendors bring their merchandise and their talents from about 25 states, and many others are locals.
Mike Gore said it’s crucial to the show’s founders to feature local vendors as well as those from out of town.
“One vendor takes old bicycle parts and make them into a light,” Kellie says about the creativity and unique ideas the vendors bring to the show.
“It’s important to us to support the local community and the local vendors because for some of them, this is their biggest show all year.”
“It’s an experience,” she said. “It’s not like a flea market where you look at things and leave. This is an experience you want to share and you go with family and friends and your shopping buddies.
“People come from miles away to spend the weekend in Myrtle Beach. They’ll shop in the morning, grab something from the food truck, listen to some music and then shop some more.”
Local musician Taylor Richardson will entertain in the lobby, and as well as there being food trucks outside, there will be ice cream, nuts, kettle corn and “the best coffee around” indoors, Mike Gore said.
