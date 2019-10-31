Golf for a cause on Saturday, Nov. 2, as Tupelo Bay Golf Center in Garden City hosts the Pink Golf Tournament.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
The tournament is a team scramble, beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Registration is $30 for a single player or $120 for a foursome.
Registration is open at Tupelo Bay Golf Center. Call 843-215-7888 for more information.
Tupelo Bay Golf Center is at 1800 U.S. 17 S. in Garden City.
Tupelo Bay Golf Center is the ideal place for any golfer or would be golfer. It’s a complete facility featuring an Executive Course where you will “use every club in the bag but only three hours of your time.”
Learn more about the course at tupelobay.com.
