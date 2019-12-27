Did you know that German POWs were held in Myrtle Beach during World War 2?
Do you know how the shag became the official dance of South Carolina?
If you’ve ever wondered about these things, or other historical facts about the area, plan to take two brand-new history-oriented trolley tours.
“Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years Trolley Tour” and “The Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music Trolley Tour” will be held from Jan. 7 through March on Tuesdays.
Participants will meet in front of the Grand 14 Cinema movie theatre at 4002 Deville St., with the tours being held on alternating weeks.
“Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years” will start Jan. 7 from 2-4 p.m., and the first “Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music” will run for the first time the following Tuesday, Jan. 14, also from 2-4 p.m.
“Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years” will run the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and “Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music” will run the second and fourth Tuesdays.
The $30 tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.
The creator and narrator of these tours, Kathryn Hedgepath, who is also the author of “Myrtle Beach Movies,” said, “Visitors think Myrtle Beach has always been the way it looks now, and don’t realize the history we have.”
“Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years Trolley Tour” shares stories from 1941 through 1945 when there were U-boat threats off the coast, and the arrival of German POWs,” she said.
Many visitors are surprised to learn that The Market Common was once the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and the Myrtle Beach Army Air Field.
That tour stops at Pine Lakes Country Club and the H.B. Springs Building.
Pine Lakes County Club’s history goes back to 1927 when it was founded as Ocean Forest Golf Club and Inn. It was there, on April 30, 1954, that a group of Time-Life executives conceived the magazine now known as “Sports Illustrated.”
Memorabilia including pictures of LPGA Hall of Famers and a framed copy of the original “Sports Illustrated” are part of the club’s continuing lure.
One of the oldest buildings in the city, the H.B. Springs Building, was owned by businessman Gen. Holmes Buck “H.B.” Springs, a Myrtle Beach icon.
“The Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music Trolley Tour” “tells of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th Century to the present day, the movies that were made or premiered here, and the significance of music, whether beach music or country,” Hedgepath said.
Stops on that tour include historian and photographer Jack Thompson’s gallery and The South Carolina Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.