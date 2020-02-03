Tickets to The Market Common’s Myrtle Beach Movies Film Series are on sale now. This first-ever local film series showcases movies made or premiered in Myrtle Beach.
In February and March, ticket-holders will hear the story behind each movie before enjoying a monthly dinner of upscale southern fare at Tupelo Honey located at The Market Common while watching a movie that has become a part of Myrtle Beach’s history.
Disney’s Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken kicks off the series on Feb. 8. Almost thirty years ago, in 1990, movie stars and locals alike were recreating Atlantic City, NJ, of the 1930s along North Ocean Boulevard to make this heartwarming picture that resonates with the whole family.
On Feb. 29, MGM’s Don’t Make Waves will be screened. It is the only movie by a major studio to have its world premiere held in Myrtle Beach. Some locals won’t forget that day, June 9, 1967, when they got to see the movie’s stars, Sharon Tate and Dave Draper, the then Mr. Universe, at the festivities surrounding the premiere that headlined that year’s Sun Fun Festival.
The series concludes on March 21 with another MGM offering: Shag, a beloved film that was shot throughout Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area and was voted by the magazine, Garden & Gun, as the fourth best movie made in the south after Gone with The Wind, To Kill a Mockingbird and Steel Magnolias.
An all-inclusive ticket for each individual movie that includes the private screening, an upscale southern meal, tax and tip is $25.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or can be accessed via The Market Common website, MarketCommonMB.com, or on Facebook at @TheMarketCommon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.