The Waccamaw Market Cooperative’s Farmer’s Markets are going strong this season.
“We have more members than we’ve ever had before,” said Samantha Tipton, executive director of the cooperative.
With a total of nine different markets, Horry County residents have their pick of places to get great local produce.
Running through the end of October, markets can be found on various days of the week in locations across the county.
Downtown Conway: Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. under the Main Street Bridge
Georgetown: Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 122 Screven Street, Georgetown
Little River: Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 4468 Mineola Avenue, Little River
North Myrtle Beach: Fridays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 925 First Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach
Surfside Beach: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive North
The Market Common: Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1120 Farrow Parkway, Market Common
Coastal Carolina University: once a month from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Sept. 22, Oct. 10, Nov. 10) on Prince Lawn of the CCU campus.
Tipton said they added some new spots this season, including a pop-up market in Murrells Inlet as well as in downtown Myrtle Beach in Nance Plaza near Grand Strand Brewery.
The Murrells Inlet market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month at 4494 U.S. 17 Business in the Pet Galley parking lot, and so far, this season has been quite a success, Tipton said.
“We are just seeing how the residents like it, if they are receptive and enjoying it,” Tipton said. “The population was so excited, and people wanted us to do it more.”
The Nance Plaza setup is their first evening market, happening on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 819 North Kings Highway across from Grand Strand Brewing Company. Marketgoers are allowed to take their beers over to the plaza to enjoy while they shop.
To find out more about Waccamaw Market Cooperative, visit www.waccamawmarkets.org
