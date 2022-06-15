By Larry C. Timbs Jr.
A little-known fact about the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove—an iconic, bustling business on the Grand Strand that has been called one of the largest and most unique gift shops in America—is that it’s a big booster of the community.
Now in its 76th year of operation and owned by Buz (Justin) Plyler, the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove is located on the oceanfront and the boardwalk in downtown Myrtle Beach at 916 Ocean Boulevard—one block south of the Skywheel.
Walk in there any day of the week and you’ll be among tens of thousands of gift items—ranging from beach souvenirs such as shark teeth, sea shells and toys, to all manner of apparel, Christmas decorations, name tag license plates and keepsake laser magnets.
It’s a veritable sensory explosion of interesting merchandise.
What you won’t see are signs noting the Gay Dolphin’s substantial charitable and economic impact on the Grand Strand community.
But the 35,000 square ft. store does a lot in helping take care of the less fortunate.
Store manager Michelle Plyler, Buz Plyer’s wife, puts it this way: “We are attached to the community. Anonymously, we give to about 25 area charities. We really feel like it’s our duty to give back to the community—to try to help in every way to be a positive part of the community and to be the best Myrtle Beach we can be a part of.
“We were here at the start when this area became what it is,” she added, “and helped build the area. And we feel like it’s our responsibility to help continue that and to help in any way.”
One of the significant ways the Gay Dolphin boosts the Myrtle Beach community is by helping homeless people. Michelle Plyler says the store has a duty to give down-and-outers a second chance at life.
“We feel like everybody deserves a second chance and we want to partner with local organizations to make that happen,” she said.
What it all boils down to, she noted, is doing whatever you can to improve the quality of life at Myrtle Beach. That way, everybody—locals who live here, as well as those who vacation at the beach—wins.
It has to do with creating a positive vibe for everyone—“that nostalgic feeling like you do remember, like it was, when you came here as a kid,” she said. “We want to support the organizations that we feel are so important in this community.”
Michelle’s husband, store owner Buz Plyler, has worked at the Gay Dolphin since he was 8 years old. So he’s seen a lot of upturns and downturns in the economy. One downturn that he is particularly aware of is the growing number of homeless people on the Grand Strand and elsewhere. Hence, the Gay Dolphin’s outreach and support to those people.
“I feel like we have a responsibility to others,” he said. “And we are certainly in the midst of a terrible phenomena of people that are homeless. They are financially insolvent. They cannot provide for themselves, and I certainly think for everyone’s concern, that we should be helping those people.
“And I don’t know that that helps the store. And I doubt that many people even know it. But it doesn’t matter. You don’t have time to spend your money. You might as well make society better.”
The Gay Dolphin Gift Cove—A Good Place To Bring Your Family To Shop For That Hard-to-Find Item
Haven’t yet been to the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove? If so, you’re definitely missing out on one of the best experiences at the beach, according to Michelle Plyler.
She said the store that prides itself on being the most unique gift shop on the Grand Strand has really tried to be a free attraction.
“We want people to come in here and spend two or three hours looking at things they’ve never seen,” she said. “We have photo selfie spots throughout the store. We want them to take pictures. We want them to have a good time.
“We want to be that one place where they can come and spend time with their family and have a little bit of something for everyone. We keep the toys down low because you want the children to enjoy the store, too. That’s one of the things that we hear when we talk to people that have been coming here for their full life is that they remember this vividly from childhood.
“They remember coming to the Gay Dolphin, and it’s just one of those places that sticks in our core memory. They’re coming with their family and now they’re bringing their grandkids. So it continues for generations. And that’s one thing that we really love and embrace…That’s one of the things that make it worthwhile.”
If it rains at the beach, you always have the Gay Dolphin as a stimulating escape, according to Buz Plyer, whose parents Justin and Eloise Plyer founded the business in 1946.
Today, 40 percent of what the Gay Dolphin sells is made in America—a point of pride for the Plyers.
“It was always a rainy day attraction,” he said. “If it rained at the beach, this was something free to do. And as we grew we had almost all winter to shop. And you find the unusual things. They were always looking for something they couldn’t find in their hometown. And they were looking for something that was necessary and it’s hard to find.
“It might be covers for your eyes so you can sleep at night. It might be oversized shower caps so that people with lots of hair can get all of it in their shower cap. And that turns out much harder than you would expect.”
Over the years, Buz Plyer has seen what his store stocks change as society itself has changed.
“There’s been lots of changes,” he said. “People no longer buy some things, and some things you sell a lot of. I used to sell a whole lot of baby alligators. I mean thousands. That is no longer available probably because of they certainly have the potential to get bigger and meaner. Also, the price went from $3 to $200.
“And I used to sell baby turtles. You can no longer sell them because they’re illegal in 50 states due to the fact they pass salmonella. Which is very strange because every kid I know had one and I don’t think many of them died from salmonella. But, win, lose or draw, they’re no longer available.”
Want To Visit The Store?
Located at 916 Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove is open every day of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the summer and 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the winter. The store is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Phone: 843-448-6550. www.gaydolphin.com/
