The undead will roam the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on weekends in October and you’ve been extended a haunting invitation to join in on the fun.
Taking a cue from theme parks that celebrate the Halloween season with frightful fun, the Ocean Merchants Association hopes this year’s Boardwalk Fright Nights will be bigger and better than ever before.
“We’ve seen large increases in business this summer compared to a year ago and this year we believe Fright Nights will be huge,” said Chris Walker, president of OMA. “Experiences like this are the rage right now.”
Fright Nights will be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October from dusk until midnight, depending on the weather.
Zombies and other creepy creatures attired in professionally made costumes and makeup will stroll the Boardwalk, not so much to scare as to entertain.
“There will be light scares,” said Walker. “Some of the zombies can look pretty creepy but the kids love it because they move slowly.”
All of the creatures roaming the Boardwalk will be happy to pose for photos.
For the more daring, two haunted houses will also be open. The Ripley’s Haunted Adventure as well as Nightmare Haunted House are sure to provide plenty of screams.
There’s lots more to see and do for those attending Fright Nights.
Games with Halloween themes will be set up at Plyler Park as well bounce houses for the kids.
Live bands will perform at Plyler Park on Friday and Saturday night
Walker said OMA encourages children to dress in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat at businesses that have labels in their windows offering candy.
All of the Boardwalk Fright Night events are free.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/MyrtleBeachFrightNights.
