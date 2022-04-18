Nights at Nance is back starting March 31, and on alternate Thursdays through May 12, there will be different themes for each 6-8 p.m. event.
“We want permanent residents in Myrtle Beach to have a reason to come downtown,” says Amy Barrett, CEO of Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance.
Thus, new Astro turf, new pavers, a new fence, and great local and regional bands will be bringing the entertainment, coupled with food trucks and lots of locals getting together.
On March 31, Pelicans Baseball Night, the Paul Grimshaw Band will entertain, Gnosh Pit and Nola’s Stuffed Sno-Balls will provide food, and some of the Pelicans and mascot Splash will be there to greet guests.
April 14 brings Chocolate Chip and Company Band, Jerk Caribbean and Benitos Rolling Oven and the theme is Art at Nance Plaza featuring local artists’ work that’s been displayed at the Burroughs-Chapin Art Museum.
April 28 features Julio and the Saltines, Renkos and Braz Bowls bringing food and Pooch in the Plaza as the theme.
That night, the Grand Strand Humane Society will have pets available for adoption and will also gladly accept donations to the shelter.
Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs on a leash.
May 12’s theme is Family Reunion and will include a band that is still in the works and Mama and Papa’s Benitos Rolling Oven.
Barrett says this is a time for families and schools to re-unite, and folks are encouraged to wear their school colors.
Coming to Nights at Nance, bring lawn chairs and blankets, your appetite, and family and friends to enjoy a locals’ night in Myrtle Beach.
“This is just the beginning of events we hope to have in Myrtle Beach to bring our residents downtown,” Barrett says. “Our organization’s mission is to create a downtown so residents feel there’s a place for them, not just for visitors.
“Nance at Night is a great place for our residents to be.”
