The Original Christmas show on the Grand Strand is poised for another incredible season at Calvin Gilmore’s Carolina Opry Theater.
For nearly 35 years, The Carolina Opry Christmas Special, often called “The Christmas Show of the South,” has been a treasured family tradition for hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors to the beach.
Building upon the popularity of last season, Calvin Gilmore welcomes back two renowned fan favorites; the legendary Moses Braxton and the beloved Kym “Bogie” Shurbutt! Known for his smooth, low, baritone voice, Moses Braxton has been at the top of fan request lists for nearly a decade. Kym Shurbutt, celebrated original cast member, has been delighting fans for over 34 years.
New cast members Delvin Choice and Rory John Zak also join the amazingly talented cast of over 35 artists this season.
Advance reservations are strongly recommended for this special season.
The show features nostalgic music, comedy, and dance to get anyone in the holiday spirit, complete with real snow, a horse-drawn sleigh, the Grinch and Santa Claus himself. Emulated by many but equaled by none, the warmth, sentiment, and sheer fun of this holiday show stands alone in the Southeast.
Calvin Gilmore, owner, producer and founder of The Carolina Opry Theater, has produced this holiday show in Myrtle Beach since 1986.
“We actually planned to do one weekend of Christmas shows that first year, with two matinees—a total of 5 shows,” Gilmore said.
The show sold out and they kept adding shows. The original weekend ended up being two sold-out weeks. As people began to come from all over the region to see the seasonal show, hotels began offering deals, restaurants started opening during those weeks, and a new Christmas industry was born in the Myrtle Beach area.
Everyone will enjoy the lighting, special effects, and the spectacular costuming, but the talent on offer is the real core that sets this show apart and brands the Calvin Gilmore family of shows – there is no faking it here.
“The music is all made on the stage,” Gilmore said.
The show’s mix of beloved seasoned performers and new faces brings audiences back year after year.
Moses Braxton’s deep baritone voice and impassioned performance will shake your knees and bring you to your feet all in the same breath.
The beloved Kym “Bogie” Shurbutt, a member of the original cast and a comedian at The Carolina Opry Theater for 34 years, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer 3 seasons ago. Shurbutt has had a long, hard road but, thanks to the love and support of his fans and his fearless attitude, he is blessed to return as a special guest for the holidays each year!
Delvin Choice, known for his appearances on NBC’s The Voice, joined the cast in 2018 and became an instant crowd favorite.
These special guests will be joined by 19-year old Rory John Zak, the renowned All That! clogging group, 35 of the nation’s most talented vocalists and musicians, all accompanied by the Calvin Gilmore orchestra, led by Kevin Hughes with the Margaret Rice dancers in the stunning Carolina Opry Theater. They’ve even added in a little extra magic with the illusions of The Wagsters!
Holiday decor at The Carolina Opry Theater is a true art form, and an attraction in and of itself. The transformation into a winter wonderland begins as soon as the curtain goes down on the last regular season show, the crew spends all night and the entire following week preparing over 35 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, five miles of tree lighting wire, countless tree ornaments, and mounds of Christmas snow, all presided over by the stunning 30-foot tree with more than 25,000 lights.
The Carolina Opry Christmas Special opens Nov. 1 and the schedule has been extended through January 5 by popular demand. Shows are at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with select matinee performances at 1 p.m. The full performance schedule is posted at TheChristmasShowOfTheSouth.com.
“We are proud to be the first—the original—Christmas show in the area and still the most attended and highly acclaimed,” Gilmore said. “I can’t wait to bring this show to audiences. This year’s production is so good – it’s kind of like the angel on top of the tree.”
Tickets are available online at TheChristmasShowOfTheSouth.com or by calling the Box Office at 843-913-4448. The Carolina Opry Theater is located at 8901 N. Kings Highway.
