Cruise on the Barefoot Queen for the second year
The North Myrtle Beach Barefoot Queen Riverboat cruises, based at 2051 Bridge View Court in North Myrtle Beach, are back for the second year. This year, what was a sightseeing cruise last year will now include lunch.
The Barefoot Queen is a 70-foot authentic wooden riverboat featuring two heated and cooled interior decks and three outdoor decks.
Lunch and dinner purchases must be made in advance. Visit www.barefootqueen.com.
Lunch Cruise
This hour and a half to two-hour cruise includes a sandwich, chips, cookies and a non-alcoholic beverage. Other snacks and a fully-stocked bar are also available for other purchases.
Onboard entertainment and narration are also included.
Adults are $39.99 and children are $24.99 with discounts available for groups of 15 or more.
Until May 28, lunch cruises are Tuesday – Saturday and depart at 11:30 a.m.
From May 31 – Sept. 3, cruises are Tuesday – Saturday and depart at 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 – Dec. 31, cruises are Tuesday – Saturday and depart at 11:30 a.m.
Dinner Cruise
The two-hour dinner cruise departs at 4:30 p.m. until May 28 Monday – Saturday and Sept. 6 – Dec. 31 at the same time.
Between May 30 – Sept. 3, the dinner cruise is also Monday – Saturday and departs at 6 p.m.
“We don’t do Mondays during the slower months, but during the summer, dinner cruises include Mondays,” said Matthew Madden with Barefoot Queen Cruises.
Dinner is self-serve and includes salad, two meat options, dessert and a drink.
Other snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
As with the lunch cruise, entertainment and narration are included.
Adults are $59.99 and children under 12 are $29.99 with discounts for 15 or more guests.
“This is such a unique experience for this area because we’re the only cruise in this area that offers dinner like we do,” Madden said.
Sunday Gospel Brunch
Every second Sunday from June 12 - Oct. 9, this cruise departs at 11 a.m. and includes prime rib.
A fully-stocked bar is available for other purchases.
This cruise is $71.99 for adults.
July 4th Fireworks Cruise
With dinner included and a fully-stocked bar for other purchases, and a Barefoot Landing fireworks display, the fireworks cruise is $64.99 for adults and departs at 7:30 p.m.
IntraCoastal Christmas Regatta
The Nov. 26 IntraCoastal Christmas Regatta is a five-hour cruise that departs at 3:30 p.m. and is $84.99 per adult.
Watch the Christmas Regatta Parade while on board and don’t forget your toy for the Toys for Tots donation. That donation will give you $5 back on your ticket price and you may bring two toys.
Appetizers and Christmas goodies will be served and there will be games, prizes and holiday entertainment, and the fully-stocked bar will be available for purchases.
Polar Express Cruise
Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 19-23, the Polar Express Cruise departs at 6 p.m. and is $70 for adults and $65 for children 12 and younger.
Dress is your favorite Christmas PJs and enjoy holiday surprises including a visit from Santa himself.
The fully-stocked bar is available for purchases.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cruise
On Dec. 31, adults can depart at 4:30 p.m. for the $64.99 fireworks cruise and avoid the crowds while enjoying the fireworks display at Barefoot Landing from the comfort of the riverboat.
This cruise also offers the fully-stocked bar for purchases.
Book your cruise online at https://barefootqueen.com or call 843-390-2017.
