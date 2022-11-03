The 38th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., beginning at the Little River Inlet. Spectators have several viewing spots up and down the Intracoastal Waterway as a parade of boats decking out with Christmas decorations travel up the waterway, ending at Dock Holiday’s Marina around 7 p.m. Some of those spots include Grand Harbour Marina, Crab Catchers, Snooky’s, Cherry Grove Marina, Captain Archie’s, Filet’s and more along that route. The Christmas Regatta is also a fundraiser for Toys for Tots, and attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to Harbourgate Marina or collection points in Little River and North Myrtle Beach to benefit Toys for Tots. Cat litter and pet food are also accepted to help the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society. There will be several chances for awards for participants in the flotilla, including best in class, and a cash grand prize for best overall entry sponsored by Crab Catchers. The awards ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Captain Archie’s on Sunday, Nov. 27. To participate in the parade and find out more information about the path and ways to get involved, visit www.christmasregatta.com