Not soup to nuts but even better - soup to brownies - will be available at the 24th Souper Supper Sunday, Jan. 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the International Culinary Institute (920 Crabtree Lane in Myrtle Beach).
Vendors from at least 40 area restaurants will each have 12 to 15 gallons of soup available, enough to give the expected thousands of guests a hearty sample, and the $12 admission covers the interesting, unusual and delicious lunch. Those soups will range from clear vegetable broth to soup so thick and satisfying, it should rightly be called stew.
Chairperson Lee Zulanch said soups “run the entire gamut,” and he’s still talking about a lobster bisque 21 Main at North Beach offered one year that started with 50 lobster tails.
“Those lobster tails were chopped into each sample and there were chunks of freshly-steamed lobster,” he still remembers.
In addition to dozens of soup options, water, coffee – including Benjamin’s Bakery’s special cold brew – lemonade, fruit punch, desserts and “a huge range of breads” will be available.
“There will be everything from focaccia to breads flavored with cracked black pepper and parmesan,” Zulanch said.
There will also be food trucks at the event this year.
For the first few years, Souper Supper was held at The Market Common’s Valor Park, but the crowds attending soon overtook the space.
“Many people plan their vacation trips to Myrtle Beach based on when the Souper Supper will be held,” the event’s chairperson said.
This is the second year the event is in January instead of December, so as not to compete with other food events in the area.
Trophies are awarded in several categories, with the judges being local celebrities. This year, there will also be culinarians on the panel.
The Souper Supper is the only fundraiser the American Culinary Federation has annually, with proceeds going to scholarships for culinary students, the needs of the local chapter and the American Red Cross which mans the admissions table.
Leftover soup, if there is any, is canned up into quart containers and taken to Benjamin’s Bakery blast freezer from which it’s distributed to local food banks.
“It’s the sheer quality of the soups that draws people, because when a restaurant participates, the chef gives his best culinary effort,” Zulanch said. “He will be judged by the public and the culinary panel, and it’s that chef’s chance to shine. Soup is the medium that allows them a full range of expression.”
For more information, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/event/souper-supper.
