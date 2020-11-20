Folks who have enjoyed Taste of the Town for any of its previous 36 years can still enjoy the great food local restaurants have to offer…but this year will be different because of COVID-19.
Instead of meeting under one roof on one evening to sample the scrumptious offerings, Taste of the Town will be on-going all year. In the past, TOT has been St. Andrew Catholic School’s primary fundraiser, but not this year.
“Being a private school, we’re always looking for ways to raise funds” said the TOT chairperson Jenna Cunningham. “You won’t see us selling candy or raffles, and we’ve always looked at this as a way to bring our families and our school and our community together.”
But instead of meeting at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center one evening, the community is encouraged to patronize the restaurants that have supported TOT all year.
Over the years, with thousands of people attending the one-night event, TOT has provided funds for school improvements including a new gym, a community life center, playground equipment, an update to the AC system, iPads for middle school students, updated bathrooms, furniture for the kindergarten and conference room, and even curtains for the stage.
“This year, we are promoting the restaurants that participated with us for the last five years and asking our school and our parish and our community to patronize them,” Cunningham said.
While there are specific weeks when the various restaurants will be featured, folks are encouraged to patronize them all year long.
Upcoming restaurant highlights include:
- Jupiter Pies, Nov. 17-23
- Travinia Italian Kitchen, Nov. 24-30
- You Eat I Bake, Nov. 24-30
- Peace Love Little Donuts, Dec. 1-7
- Tupelo Honey Café, Dec. 1-7
- Café Amalfi, Dec. 8-14
- Vintage 12, Dec. 8-14
- Sole Italian Restaurant, Dec. 15-21
- Blueberry’s Grill, Dec. 15-21
Check the website, www.totmb.org, for updates and changes.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the restaurants that have supported us,” Cunningham said, adding, “Please let them know you’re there to thank them for their support of TOT.”
Even this year’s TOT logo has COVID-generated significance.
“Designed around our school theme, our logo says ‘Shalom’ which essentially means peace and wholeness,” Cunningham explained. “It is engrained in the meaning of our school and the vision for the year.”
