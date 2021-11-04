Each year, a large, solemn crowd gathers at the Veterans Memorial on Surfside Drive in Surfside Beach on Veterans Day.

The annual tribute honors veterans of all ages and service branches.

This year’s ceremony which begins at 2 p.m. will feature keynote speaker Ret. Air Force Colonel Joseph S. Barton. Colonel Barton was the last pilot to fly out of Myrtle Beach Air Force Base before it closed permanently. He was stationed at Myrtle Beach from 1988 until March of 1992.

He transferred to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter as Commander of the 603rd Combat Operations Squadron until his retirement in March of 1996.

The A-10 Colonel Barton flew during Operation Desert Storm is on display at Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach.

Area television personality Cecil Chandler will emcee the program slated to last an hour or so.

The national anthem will be performed by Laura Boronski.

Again this year, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Color Guard will present the flag to start the proceedings.