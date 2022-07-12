From a golf cart parade to hula shows on the beach, there’s fun for everyone in July in Surfside Beach.
The fun begins on July 4 on Ocean Boulevard with the annual Independence Day Golf Cart Parade. The carts roll off at 10 a.m.
After the parade, the festivities move to Martin Park for a full day of activities for the family. There will be a bounce house and other attractions for the kids. If you’re hungry, there is a lineup of a variety of food offerings. Carolina Soul will provide the music for dancing fun.
According to town spokesman Rob Blomquist, since parking is at a premium at Martin Park, a shuttle will run from the old town hall, down Surfside Drive to the park.
Earlier this year, town administrator William Shanahan said everyone was optimistic that the massive fireworks display launched each year from the town pier would resume this summer. The pyrotechnic show has been absent from the July 4 celebration since the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Blomquist said it looks like everyone is going to have to wait another year for the display to come back.
“We were hoping it would be far enough along to be able to use part of it for the fireworks but that’s not the case,” he said.
Fun in the family beach isn’t confined to just one day. There is plenty to do throughout July to keep everybody happy.
Every Sunday afternoon, bring a lawn chair to Memorial Park near the library to enjoy Music In the Park at 4 p.m. Go to surfsidebeach.org to see a list of artists for the summer season.
Starting July 12, the tropics come to Surfside Beach with Hula Shows on the beach at the 3rd Ave. N. beach access. The shows start at 8 a.m. and run through Aug. 8.
On Tuesdays, the Surfside Beach Farmers Market offers a variety of produce, other food and crafts. The Open Air Market with a Meaning takes place each Thursday. It’s a farmers and crafters market that supports Meals on Wheels of Horry County. Both are held at Memorial Park.
