Creek Excursion,
Friday, July 1 – Sunday, July 31
Discover the beauty of the Lowcountry and its rich history on the Creek Excursion. This immersive, outdoor experience is a 45-minute tour through the creeks surrounding the gardens on a 48-foot pontoon boat. The cruise will pass historic rice fields, giving you an up-close look at the animals that now call these fields home, such as alligators, waterfowl and osprey. An interpreter will also help you see the distinctive landscape of the rice plantations and understand the role of enslaved Africans in the cultivation of the rice crop.
Price: Adults: $10 | Children: $6
The Gullah-cessities of Life,
Wednesday, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1 p.m.
Enjoy excerpts of an original allegorical tale about Lowcountry birds by Brookgreen’s vice president for creative education, Ron Daise, an expert on the history and heritage of Gullah Geechee culture. Ron is known by many as “Mr. Ron” from “Gullah Gullah Island,” the award-winning children’s program produced by Nickelodeon in the 1990s.
Price: Members: Free | Non-members: Included with garden admission
Open Studio,
Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 10 a.m.
Open Studio sessions are a live monthly event open to the public in the Campbell Sculpture Center Studio. Join Bryan Rapp, Brookgreen’s Director of the Master Sculptor Program, and observe sculpture-making processes, demonstrations and time for questions and answers.
Price: Members: Free | Non-members: Free with garden admission
Screening of Documentary:
Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina, Saturday, July 23, 2:30 p.m.
Join Brookgreen in the Wall Lowcountry Center Auditorium with Brookgreen U to view the one-hour documentary that follows Mike Lassiter on his journey across South Carolina, capturing the stories of historic, often family-run businesses, that line main streets from the coast to the upstate. His visits include general and grocery stores, pharmacies with ice cream fountains, classic old movie houses, barber shops, landmark restaurants and more. Presented by SCETV and filmed over the past year by Susie Films, the documentary is scheduled for broadcast on ETV in August 2022, followed by a national release.
Price: Members: Free | Non-members: Free with garden admission
Brookgreen 101,
Thursday, July 28, 2022, 1 p.m.
Brookgreen 101 is a public information program offered usually on the fourth Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Wall Lowcountry Center Auditorium. This month’s topic is “Use Them or Lose Them: Names of Brookgreen Roads, Buildings, and Places.” The appearance of special guests and the program topics are subject to change. Seating is limited. To register, visit bit.ly/3mE78TO.
Price: Members: Free | Non-members: Included with garden admission.
Exhibitions:
Sacred Vessels and Sailor’s Valentines,
July 1 – Aug. 5,
Sacred Vessels and Sailor’s Valentines is an exhibit of sculpted gourds by Natalie Daise of Georgetown and artistic shell arrangements by Irmgard Cate of Pawley’s Island. This exhibition displays the creative and serendipitous use of nature’s everyday Lowcountry treasures, and it will be on view in the Noble Gallery from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Additionally, the exhibition will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays during Summer Light: Art by Night.
Summer Light: Art by Night,
Wednesdays and Saturdays, May 11 – Aug. 13, 6-10 p.m.
Explore and experience the historic Brookgreen Gardens landscapes like never before with 10 lighting installations featuring a variety of lighting techniques to light up the gardens. Through the heart of the sculpture garden, you will be immersed and mesmerized by the magic of Brookgreen Gardens after dark.
Price: Member Season Tickets: $50 | Member One Night Ticket: Adults $20, Children $12 | Non-members: Adults $25, Children $15
Bronze and Steel: The Art of Marc Mellon and Babette Bloch, May 7 – July 24, 2022
This interfacing retrospective exhibit of husband-and-wife sculptors, Marc Mellon and Babette Bloch, is currently on display in the Rosen Galleries. The exhibit displays their bronze and steel sculptures over the span of their creative career together for almost 40 years. This retrospective features Marc’s bronze busts, statues and sports-related works and Babette’s works that reflect nature in laser-cut and water jet-cut stainless steel.
Whispering Wings Butterfly Experience, May 2 – October 1, 2022
This seasonal exhibit, open daily from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., features a lush garden filled with tropical plants where hundreds of butterflies soar through the air or perch on your shoulders. Gulf Fritillary, Monarch, Zebra Longwing, Giant Swallowtail, Black Swallowtail, Red Admiral, Painted Lady and American Lady are just a few of the species that call Whispering Wings home. Colorful, dainty creatures, butterflies are cold-blooded and depend on the sun to regulate their temperature. They are essential pollinators in the garden and need nectar plants for adult butterflies, host plants that provide food and camouflage for caterpillars and plants that provide shelter from wind and predators. Whispering Wings also contains a pupae emergence room, where visitors may observe the transformation from chrysalis to adult butterflies.
