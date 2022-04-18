Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Spring Safari will be April 21 – May 1 at several locations in North Myrtle Beach.
Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing.
Lounges including Duck’s, Fat Harold’s, Pirate’s Cove and the OD Arcade & Lounge will be the center of fun, with the last Saturday of the event making way for a 1 p.m. parade.
SOS Shag Club president Ron Whisenant says guests come mostly from the East Coast from Pennsylvania to Florida with the majority from the two Carolinas.
There are usually about 1,000 people participating and another 5,000 in the street.
Close to 100 members of the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs (ACSC) show up for the parade, this year “depicting their version of ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ which is the 2022 theme, Whisenant said.
SOS cards, which open the door to the events, including the tea parties, are available at any of the shag clubs which include OD Beach & Golf Resort and Deckerz.
“Become a member and it’ll be the greatest thing you ever did for your social life,” Whisenant said.
The $35 membership card is good for all year, and the SOS president says, “If you attend one event, you’ll never miss one.”
The last couple SOS events were cancelled because of COVID, so a larger than usual attendance is expected this year.
According to SOS’s website, www.shagdance.com, “the shaggers hit the road in search of wild life.”
“It’s a great time when old friends meet old friends and make new ones,” Whisenant said.
