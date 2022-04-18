The 10th annual Socastee Heritage Festival is set for April 30.
Typically held on the last Saturday in April, the event took a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stretching three-quarters of a mile, the festival starts on Peachtree Road at the Sarvis House and extends down Dick Pond Road to S.C. 707. During the festival, Dick Pond Road is closed and foot traffic is allowed over the Socastee Swing Bridge.
The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There is no charge for attending the festival, which offers children’s activities, food, three stages of live music and vendors.
For more details, including vendor forms, visit the Socastee Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page. The foundation is a nonprofit group that focuses on preserving the community’s history and holding special events.
The foundation’s website is www.socasteehf.com/ and the group can be reached via email at socasteeheritage@gmail.com.
