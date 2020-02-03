The “ultimate shopping experience” returns to Myrtle Beach this February.
Vintage Market Days presents “Rustic Charm” at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center (2115 Farlow St., Myrtle Beach) Feb. 28 - March 1.
Mike and Kellie Gore are the owners of the Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina franchise and are looking forward to bringing this weekend of fun back to the Grand Strand area.
Mike Gore said there are around 100 vendors scheduled to showcase their items during the spring show in Myrtle Beach. Booths will feature original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings and more.
All items are vintage or vintage-inspired, homemade, repurposed or “upcycled,” Gore said.
“These are one-of-a-kind finds,” he said. "This is not the stuff you’re going to find at the Hobby Lobby. We spend a lot of time vetting our vendors to make sure items are authentic.”
In addition to the unique items you can purchase at each booth, the set-up and display will be something to marvel at.
“We have the best vendors,” Gore said. “They work so hard all year to get their things together for this event. They’ve got great imaginations.”
The venue is all indoor. Re-entry is permitted throughout the day.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $10 per person for a three day pass that includes early bird Friday and Saturday shopping. General admission tickets for Sunday shopping only are $5 per person. Vintage Market Days is also offering a buy one, get one half price promotion with 2 tickets for $15.
Guests 12 and under are admitted free.
Gore advises shoppers to come early because unique pieces will sell quickly.
“Come on Friday because that one thing you love could be gone by Friday afternoon,” he said.
While you shop, enjoy live music inside the Sports Center. Food trucks will be set up outside the venue, serving up lunch and dinner to hungry shoppers.
Several indoor vendors will also be selling “consumable yummies,” Gore said.
For more information on Vintage Market Days, visit vintagemarketdays.com.
