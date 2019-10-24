Frank Espinal loves animals, and a new partnership is helping him give back in the community.
Espinal’s business, ShipOnSite, has been a longtime sponsor of “Best Friend of the Week” pet adoption program with Easy 105.9/100.7 and 94.5 The Talk. ShipOnSite and the radio stations are the first in the country to roll out the “Russo’s for Rescues” campaign.
“Russo’s for Rescues” is the brainchild of artist and animal advocate Dean Russo, a New York-based artist who paints colorful animal portraits with a message.
Russo’s work can be described as “Andy Warhol crossed with pop artist Keith Haring‘s fondness for animals, with a little bit of Louisiana ‘Blue Dog’ artist George Rodrigue thrown in.”
Each piece features positive phrases associated with rescue animals and shines light on the increasing number of homeless animals in America.
“He wants these to be the speaking points to drive the discussion,” Espinal said. ‘These are conversation pieces.”
Russo's work is recognized worldwide and is displayed in private collections and galleries across the country.
Now, you have a chance to own a Russo print or canvas and to contribute to local animal causes through this fundraiser.
The collection is available to view online at russosforrescues.com, and some pieces are displayed at ShipOnSite in Surfside Beach.
“There are different sizes, and all are reasonably priced,” Espinal said.
Pieces vary in price from $35 for a commemorative poster to $75 for a unique canvas. Animal lovers looking for a truly one-of-a-kind piece can purchase a custom Russo portrait of their own pets for $1,500.
Art purchases will help Russo’s for Rescues reach its goal of $10,000 for the Shelters and Animal Rescue Groups within 100 miles of Charleston & the Grand Strand.
When you purchase a piece, you can choose which agency benefits. Participating beneficiaries include Charleston Animal Society, All4Paws Animal Rescue, Grand Strand Humane Society, Horry County Animal Care Center, The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, Coastal Animal Rescue, Pet Helpers, Waccamaw Animal Rescue Mission (W.A.R.M.),
Espinal has been working with local animal agencies for 13 years, collecting and distributing more than 62,500 lbs. of pet food and supplies for Horry and Georgetown county shelters.
“No one speaks for the animals except us,” Espinal said.
Local animal lovers and art fans will have the opportunity to meet Russo at the Alabama Theatre on Oct. 25 from 2-5 p.m. Easy Radio 105.9/100.7 and Talk 94.5 will be hosting a live remote with Russo during the event.
You can also meet Russo at S. Cato Art Gallery (489 King St. in Charleston) on Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. or at the Charleston Humane Society on Nov. 8 and 9.
Learn more about Russo and his work by visiting russosforrescues.com.
ShipOnSite is at 8703 U.S. 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 843-215-5508 or visit shiponsitesurfside.com.
