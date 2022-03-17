The former Myrtle Beach Mall site will again welcome the coolest rides when the Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show returns for its 33rd year.
The annual celebration of classic vehicles — only those made prior to 1990 can register — is scheduled to be held March 17-19 at 2501 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
Registration is done via the show website www.runtothesuncarshow.com and the show has sold out for the last decade, meaning just a limited number of on-site registrations will be available. Organizers ask that anyone wishing to participate in the show register online in advance.
The event includes prizes and giveaways. The Run to the Sun Car and Truck of the Year will be featured on T-shirts next year.
This year’s special guest is Butch Patrick, who played the child werewolf Eddie Munster on the CBS comedy “The Munsters.”
City transit buses will provide a shuttle service to the event from Broadway at the Beach on March 17-19 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. For more details about the bus pickup locations, visit www.runtothesuncarshow.com.
Any questions about the event can be emailed to runtothesun@yahoo.com.
