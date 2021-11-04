The most wonderful time of the year has returned and communities across Horry County are prepping to get into the Christmas spirit. From parades to Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, to even visits from the big man Santa himself, locals sip their hot cocoa and enjoy the holiday with family and friends with a plethora of Christmas-themed events.
Here is a list of all the Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and parades happening across Horry County.
CONWAY
Conway’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at 1019 4th Avenue. Santa will be on-hand for photos following the ceremony.
The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the 2021 Rivertown Christmas Celebration. During the first three Thursdays in December, locals and visitors alike will be treated to a variety of holiday-themed events.
On Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you take a stroll through Downtown Conway and see living window displays at a variety of shops. Be sure to stop by 1019 4th Avenue to meet Santa before taking a carriage ride, starting at 4th Avenue and Laurel Street. Santa and carriage rides will be available the following Thursday as well. Once you’re done with the carriage ride, go over to 200 Laurel Street to see Curtis the Came. There will be live entertainment throughout the event with performances from the Conway High School Choral Program, Carolina Vocals and St. Paul’s Church Music Ministry.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, be sure to check out Snowfall Park at Conway City Hall. The Christmas Cruise-In will also take place on Third Avenue.
Conway’s Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning on Main Street where it will continue on until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade will then move to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it will end at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For those that wish to participate, visit https://conwayscchamber.com/2021-conway-christmas-parade/.
LITTLE RIVER
The 37th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at the Little River Inlet at 5 p.m. Spectators have several viewing spots up and down the Intracoastal Waterway as a parade of boats decked out with Christmas lights, travel up the waterway, ultimately ending at Dock Holiday’s Marina around 7 p.m.
MURRELS INLET
The spectacle that is a Night of 1,000 Candles returns Brookgreen Gardens, starting Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Visitors can walk through the gardens, lit up by over 2,800 hand-lit candles. As visitors relax under the stars and the candles while sipping on cider, cocoa or wine as holiday music can be heard in the distance. Night of 1,000 Candles will happen every Thursday through Sunday at Brookgreen Gardens starting Thursday, Dec. 2. The final Night of 1,000 Candles event will be held Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets for members are $25 for adults and $12 for children, ages 4 to 12. Tickets for non-members are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
MYRTLE BEACH
The Annual Tree Lighting at The Market Common is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. Visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with holiday treats from vendors while carolers will be on site as well as other scheduled performances. Santa himself will be in attendance to get the Grand Strand into the Christmas Spirit. The event is free and complimentary carriage rides will be offered from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
The City of North Myrtle Beach will host their Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at McLean Park. Santa and his friends will be in attendance to light the City Christmas Tree. There will also be stage performances, Christmas music, caroling, activities and refreshments for all in attendance.
The North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Gather around Main Street with your family and friends to enjoy the lighted floats and units representing groups from all across the area. Groups interested in participating should contact Destination North Myrtle Beach.
The Great Christmas Light Show returns to North Myrtle Beach on Monday, Nov. 22 at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. This year, the show features 30 new animated and holiday scenes, the lights bringing the scene to life. The drive through light show will feature over two million lights festively displayed along a two-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. Over 500 magical light displays, some up to 55 feet tall, have been custom made for this year’s show.
Following your drive through the enchanted light show, stop off at Santa’s Village for some hot chocolate and s’mores, take a look at the lights on the Santa Express Train Ride and it wouldn’t be Santa’s village without the jolly old soul himself! Santa’s Village is open Thursday through Sunday only, starting Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Dec. 12. Santa’s Village will be open nightly starting Thursday, Dec. 16 to Thursday, Dec. 30 and will be closed Christmas Day.
For vehicles with up to 15 guests, tickets for the Great Christmas Light Show are $15 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is closed and $20 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is open. For vehicles with 16 to 30 guests, it’s $30 per vehicle all nights. Any vehicle with 31 or more guests is $60.
Gates open from 5:30 p.m. and run to 9:30 p.m.
SURFSIDE BEACH
The Christmas spirit will arrive in Surfside on Saturday, Dec. 4 as the community will hold their annual tree lighting ceremony from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park at the corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive. Santa will be in attendance along with vendors, food and music for all to enjoy.
The following Saturday, Dec. 11, the Surfside Beach Christmas Parade will start at 2 p.m. The parade route is Ocean Boulevard from Melody Lane to Surfside Drive to Poplar Drive. There are typically over 100 entries in the yearly holiday parade, including floats and marching bands. For parade registration, contact Debbie Ellis at Town Hall or visit surfsidebeach.org.
