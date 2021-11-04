The most wonderful time of the year has returned and communities across Horry County are prepping to get into the Christmas spirit. From parades to Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, to even visits from the big man Santa himself, locals sip their hot cocoa and enjoy the holiday with family and friends with a plethora of Christmas-themed events.

Here is a list of all the Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and parades happening across Horry County.

CONWAY

Conway’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at 1019 4th Avenue. Santa will be on-hand for photos following the ceremony.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the 2021 Rivertown Christmas Celebration. During the first three Thursdays in December, locals and visitors alike will be treated to a variety of holiday-themed events.

On Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you take a stroll through Downtown Conway and see living window displays at a variety of shops. Be sure to stop by 1019 4th Avenue to meet Santa before taking a carriage ride, starting at 4th Avenue and Laurel Street. Santa and carriage rides will be available the following Thursday as well. Once you’re done with the carriage ride, go over to 200 Laurel Street to see Curtis the Came. There will be live entertainment throughout the event with performances from the Conway High School Choral Program, Carolina Vocals and St. Paul’s Church Music Ministry.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, be sure to check out Snowfall Park at Conway City Hall. The Christmas Cruise-In will also take place on Third Avenue.

Conway’s Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning on Main Street where it will continue on until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade will then move to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it will end at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For those that wish to participate, visit https://conwayscchamber.com/2021-conway-christmas-parade/.