North Myrtle Beach’s Great Christmas Light Show is now a tradition for many families.
The drive-through light show will be open at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle in North Myrtle Beach from Nov. 21 through Dec. 30 (the show is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
“The Great Christmas Light Show is a park-wide lighted celebration that is sure to capture the true spirit of the season!” the show’s website states.
Over 500 magical light displays, some up to 55 feet tall, were custom made for The Great Christmas Light Show, which features more than 2 million lights. This year the attraction includes new animated figures and holiday scenes.
After taking in the two-mile light show, families can head to Santa’s Village to enjoy hot chocolate, roast marshmallows and meet Santa.
Santa’s Village is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11. The village is open nightly from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30 (with the exception of Christmas Day).
Santa’s Village includes a free petting zoo and photo ops. Hot chocolate and s’mores are available for purchase. To ride the Santa’s Express Train, the cost is $3 per person (children 3 and under are free sitting on an adult’s lap). Santa’s Elf Hunt is $3 per person.
Admission to The Great Christmas Light Show is $20 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is open, and $15 per car when Santa’s Village is closed (up to 15 guests). From 16-30 guests will be $30/vehicle, and 31 or more guests will be $60 per vehicle.
In 2020, the light show saw over 30,000 cars.
