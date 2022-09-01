18th Annual Irish Italian Festival comes bBe one of the 15,000 visitors to the more than 100 vendors lining Main Street in North Myrtle Beach to celebrate the 18th Annual Irish Italian International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Come hungry because there’ll be all manner of Irish and Italian food favorites available.
And, guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite Best Entrée, Best Decorated, and Best Dessert.
See street performers and two stages of live entertainment, and don’t forget the spaghetti-eating contest. Be the first to finish your food without using your hands.
Along with a plaque to prove your win, you get a year’s worth of bragging rights.
The entertainment line-up is impressive with both stages packed with favorites,
On the Irish stage, “Brendan O’Conner” entertains before the 10:30 opening ceremony and is back at 10:45.
An hour later, Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes and Drums will be followed by Mark McKinney & Co at noon.
At 2 p.m., “Clover’s Revenge,” which Angel Sylvester special events and program director for the NMB Parks & Recreation describes as “a trio with an explosive sound of Celtic Polk Funk.
On the Italian/International stage, “Austin Giorgio,” who was on The Voice’s 14th season, will start the festivities at 10 a.m.
After the opening ceremonies a half hour later, the “Jebb Mac Band” will entertain and at 1:30, get in on the Spaghetti Eating Contest.
And, at 2 p.m., enjoy “The Yacht Club.”
“We invite everyone to come out and celebrate these cultures with friends and family while enjoying everything the festival and North Myrtle Beach have to offer,” Sylvester said.
Public parking is at the lot beside Convenience Store & More at 250 Main St.,
at Dr. Ramsbottom’s North Myrtle Beach Family Practice at 86 Cedar Ave., at McLean Park at 93 Oak Drive and at the Bi-Lo Shopping Center in Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.