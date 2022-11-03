Even if you don’t get married, or even proposed to, at Nights of A Thousand Candles, it will still be an enchanting, romantic experience you’ll probably never forget.
When it started in 1999, it was called the Illuminate Festival, and then just a year later, the name was changed.
The number of lights has changed also and now there are more than 2,700 of them glowing in the gardens.
Participation has increased, with about 70,000 people coming out during the event.
It’s grown tremendously over the years, said Lauren Joseph with Brookgreen.
“And, this seems to be the place where people get proposed to,” she said. “It’s such a romantic event, dripping with white lights, and it’s gorgeous.”
The candles are spread throughout the gardens, and Joseph said some of the prettiest places are in the several pools and fountains.
“Every night, our staff puts on hip waders and get into the water to light all those floating candles.”
Each garden has a theme at Brookgreen, and each year, including this one, some kind of very pleasant surprise will be included.
Nights of A Thousand Candles starts Nov. 26 and will be held from Wednesdays to Sundays until Dec. 18. Then there’ll be a break for Christmas Week and continue from Dec. 28 – Jan. 1.
Each night the event will be from 4-9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for members and $14 for children with non-member tickets $35 and $17.
The Nights of A Thousand Candles Preview Benefit for 2022 will support future initiatives and is $150 per ticket.
That ticket includes beverages including wine or beer, and heavy hors d’oeuvres throughout the gardens.
This exclusive evening with a limited number of tickets will be Friday, Nov. 25 from 6-9 p.m.
During Nights of a Thousand Candles, there will be several options for food, including Harvest which will be open for sit-down meals by reservation.
Those can be made on Brookgreen’s website, www.brookgrean.org, on the event page.
Also in the food department, Inlet Affairs will do their Lowcountry Favorites in the Leonard Pavilion.
And, the Old Kitchen in the heart of the gardens, will have snacks, soups and beverages.
Check the website for the entertainment schedule which includes Joshua Alan, Vocal Edition, the Greg Rowles Trio, Prettier Than Matt, Rebecca Nissen, the Paul Grimshaw Band, Beach Brass Quintet and Raglan Road.
The Strolling Bagpipers and Peggy and Mark Gaudreau will perform nightly.
Saying that “it’s wonderful to be in the gardens at night,” Joseph added that “Nights of A Thousand Candles is really just stunning with something around every corner.”
