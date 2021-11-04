Even if they’re not going to propose marriage during Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of A Thousand Candles - there were more than 25 proposals during a recent year’s event – it’s sure to be an experience guests won’t soon forget.

This is the 21st year and some devoted returning guests remember the first year when it was called The Luminaria.

The event will run 20 nights this year to allow for less people on the same night, a concession to Covid.

“We’re having more nights so people can social distance better,” says Lauren Joseph, Brookgreen’s director of marketing.

Hours are 4 – 9 p.m. Nov. 26 - Nov. 28; Dec. 2 - Dec. 5; Dec. 9 - Dec. 12; Dec. 16- Dec. 19; and Dec. 29 – Jan. 2.

Tickets are $25 for members and member children 4-12 are $12.

Non-members are $30 and $15, and Upper- Level members can access complimentary tickets by using their five-digit number at the online ticket portal.

Brookgreen Gardens is at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet and the website is www.brookgreen.org.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and no refunds will be given. However, the online self-service page, may be used to change the date of tickets.

The event will be held rain or shine, and while the candles cannot be lit in the rain, Joseph says, “Bring your umbrella and enjoy.”

The large tree will not be lit this year because she says, “It’s getting old and needs a break.

“Our mission is to be a botanical garden so we are taking good care of that tree.”

The tree lighting will be moved to an area where there are five large evergreens and when they are lit, it is, she says, “stunning.”

Wheelchairs and strollers are welcome.

The Lighting of the Trees will be held each night at 6:30 p.m. in the Leonard Pavilion.

New this year will be a wine bottle exhibit.

Also new this year is an expanded train exhibit that is moving to the Rosen Galleries.

Inlet Affairs will serve its signature seafood and other Southern favorites at the Leonard Pavilion, Harvest will be open by reservation for inside dining and The Old Kitchen in the center of the gardens will be available for soup, hot chocolate and beverages.