Those attending this year’s Mythical and Medieval Fest in Myrtle Beach will enjoy a Renaissance-themed event that also supports a good cause.
The festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 at RH Acres, located at 3833 Socastee Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
The ninth annual festival will raise money for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams, which provides positive activities to children who have been abused, abandoned, or neglected, and reside in group homes or shelters.
“This event is the main fundraiser for our nonprofit, it really means a lot to us,” said Event Director Shellie Rabon.
According to Rabon, the family-friendly event will feature princesses, knights, a mounted archery show, a Narnia-inspired area with snow, a fairy forest, live renaissance music and more for children of all ages to enjoy.
New for 2022 is an entire area dedicated to demonstrations such as pottery, wood turning, stone cutting, a blacksmith, and a glass blower.
“That’s what I wanted it to be – a more village-type feel where people could actually see that type of work being done,” Rabon said.
All shows and live music are included with paid admission, including their finale fire show at 5:30 p.m. on both days, a belly dancer show, a new jousting show, as well as medieval combat shows that Rabon said are not pre-choreographed.
Local artists will be gathered in the festival’s Artisan Alley to display their handmade wares for purchase.
A new kids activity allows children to go on a “quest” through the festival, at the end of which they have the chance to be “knighted.”
Plenty of food options, including traditional Renaissance-era meat pies, scotch eggs, and turkey legs will be available.
Three different mead tasting stations will be open for those 21 and over.
No pets will be allowed, only service animals.
