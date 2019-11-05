Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Lonesome River Band, and The Malpass Brothers headline this terrific talent lineup announced by promoters Adams Bluegrass, LLC, for the 50th Annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival, the Palmetto State's oldest, largest, and best bluegrass event.
The Thanksgiving weekend extravaganza of family fun and American music is slated for Nov. 28-30 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 North Oak Street.
This is the world's premier late fall bluegrass festival. This indoor show draws fans from throughout the eastern half of the United States and Canada for a "Who's Who" array of traditional bluegrass talent.
This year's terrific talent lineup begins Thursday at noon and goes until 10:30 p.m. with The Marksmen, Sideline, The Crowe Brothers, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Lonesome River Band, and Larry Stephenson.
Friday's fabulous lineup of talent begins at noon and goes until 10:30 p.m., featuring The Bass Mountain Boys (Reunion), The Primitive Quartet, Carolina Blue, Jeff Parker & Company and Doyle Lawson (Eight time IBMA Vocal Group and Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year for eight years).
The Myrtle Beach Festival reaches its crescendo from noon until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday with Appalachian Express, Sons of the South, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Big Country Bluegrass, and Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (Queen of Bluegrass).
The luxurious accommodations at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center includes, large area for great jam sessions, and modern facilities all within walking distance of many hotels and motels.
Reserved and general admission tickets will be sold at the Convention Center box office during the festival opening at 9 a.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
For more information, visit www.adamsbluegrass.com or call 706-864-7203.
