The fifth annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival will be gracing Charlie’s Place on Carver Street in Myrtle Beach the weekend of Oct. 15-17.
“There’s been a lot of excitement with people calling me from all over – Ohio, California, Georgia,” said Greg James, promoter of the event.
Charlie’s Place was a Myrtle Beach nightspot in the late 1930s to the early 1960s, and was a stop on the Chitlin’ Circuit for African American performers such as Ray Charles, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Little Richard and Duke Ellington.
A recent documentary on Charlie’s Place produced by South Carolina ETV was nominated for an Emmy last year.
The Jazz Festival will take place from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. that Friday, Oct. 15, on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., and on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
James said that this year, headliners will be Dee Lucas, Ryan Montono and Jazmin Ghent. Returning performers include Bull Canty, Chocolate Chip and Company, Darryl Murrill and George Freeman.
The Festival is a free event, with donations graciously accepted. No outside food and beverages will be allowed.
As for COVID-19 protocol, he said he encourages people to try and wear their mask and stay in smaller groups to play it as safe as possible.
For more information on parking, vendor applications and a detailed entertainment schedule, visit www.myrtlebeachjazzfest.com
