New and on-going exhibits, plus children’s art programs, are filling fall with much to be enjoyed at the Franklin G. Burroughs - Simeon P. Chapin Myrtle Beach Art Museum.
Jim Creal’s ‘The South Carolina Coastal Lithograph Project, opening Oct. 1, joins Mana Hewitt’s ‘Persistence,’ Maura Kenny’s ‘Where the Rivers Flow’ and Sara Farrington’s ‘Model Home.’
‘Persistence’ opened Sept. 10 and ‘Where the Rivers Flow’ and “’Model Home’ each opened Sept. 24.
The South Carolina Coastal Lithograph Project
Jim Creal, a Spartanburg native, is “devoted to capturing the mood, spirit and diversity of South Carolina’s coastal habitats and some of their extraordinary indigenous creatures,” wrote curator Liz Miller on the art museum’s website, www.myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Creal’s hope is to highlight the need to preserve the area’s natural resources, biodiversity and “incredible landscapes for generations to come.”
“What is here today may not be there for future generations to enjoy,” the artist has said.
Bringing his diverse background to his art, Creal has worked on a textile production line in South Carolina, as a mate on a dive boat in the Florida Keys, as a structural welder in Nebraska and as a minerals exploration geologist in Ireland, Scotland and Alaska.
Persistence
On exhibit from Sept. 10 – Dec. 6, ‘Persistence’ is an exhibit of more than 60 commemorative medals recognizing the courage and perseverance of women who have challenged societal perceptions and worked to improve conditions for all, according to the museum’s website.
About the medals, the artist has said, “They are intended to familiarize and instruct, lest we forget the women that forged a path to give us voice today.”
The medals are intended to be worn as jewelry and are made of etched brass, copper, sterling silver and an enameled portrait, with some including faceted stones.
Singer Aretha Franklin’s medal, shaped like a vinyl record, is an example of how the designs reflect characteristics of the person being portrayed.
The backs of the medals include a short bio or a quote from the subject. The artist, Mana Hewitt, is a senior instructor and the director of undergraduate studies in the School of Visual Art and Design at the University of South Carolina.
Where the Rivers Flow
In watercolor and mixed media, ‘Where the Rivers Flow’ is Maura Kenny’s collection of 35 paintings depicting the views, flora, fauna, people and architecture found along the Great Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers, and includes their bays, creeks, inlets and islands.
Curator Liz Miller says the works provide “sweeping views of the inlet at low tide as pickers gather oysters, and dramatic, stormy cloudscapes over rippled, glass-like water to quiet, wildlife impressions of alligators resting in the marsh and majestic architectural renderings of historic buildings that tell stories of our coast’s development and past times.”
Kenny is a professional artist and retired visual-arts professor who now lives in Pawleys Island.
Model Home
Myrtle Beach native Sara Farrington, who now lives in North Carolina, has provided a modular, site-responsive sculptural installation of staged domestic spaces that are to scale and include furniture, light switches, electrical outlets, rugs, picture frames and even baseboards, created with heavy drawing paper, explained curator Liz Miller on the museum’s website.
The artist has said that the foundation for the exhibit “is rooted in traditional drawing. But, the work expands the definition of drawing beyond the two-dimensional picture plane and into three-dimensional space, where the space functions as image rather than reality, much like model homes.”
The exhibit is, the website explains, a metaphor for the American dream, the commodity of a perfect domestic space marketed specifically for status – an unattainable goal for most.
The exhibit “underscores the futile and somewhat antagonistic attempts often made to achieve the appearance of perfection,” according to the website.
Youth programs include Virtual Mommy & Me and Daddies Too for ages 3-4, Teen Art Program [T.A.P.] for aged 13-18 and a Virtual Teen Art Program, also for those 13-18.
Virtual Mommy & Me, and Daddies Too
Designed to explore the basic elements of art and expand literacy skills, Virtual Mommy & Me, and Daddies Too is held every first Thursday through April, 2021.
Classes are Zoomed from 1-2 p.m. and are $10 for non-members and free to members.
Classes begin with a Chapin Library librarian reading a story and then initiating an activity. One recent session included mixing sand into paint and using that mixture to paint feathers, creating a textured finished product.
The museum’s education and outreach coordinator Tracey Roode puts together kits, complete with everything necessary for the activity, that can be picked up at the library or at the museum.
When the child is registered, the parent can choose which location is more convenient.
“They pick the kit up the Tuesday or Wednesday before the class so they’ll have everything they need,” Roode said.
Teen Art Program [T.A.P.]
Designed to inspire teens to “tap into their inner artists” by discovering the art in the museum’s galleries, by meeting artists and by exploring new media in the studio, T.A.P. is limited to seven students per class.
Pre-registration is required, and face masks are required during class.
This class is the last Saturday of September and October. Check the website for the November and December schedules.
Through April 2021, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., the class is $20 for non-members and $15 with a family membership.
Registration is available on the museum’s website.
Virtual Teen Art Program [T.A.P.]
Materials are not provided for this virtual class, but simple materials found around the house are used.
This class, from 2-4 p.m. is on the fourth Saturday in September and October. Check the website for the November and December schedules.
On Zoom, this class also $20 for non-members and $15 with a family membership.
Roode said the virtual classes will continue through the end of this year. Then, depending on the COVID-19 situation, it will be decided if they will continue virtually.
For more information about the youth programs, contact Roode at 843-238-2510 or troode@myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum, at 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The phone number is 843-238-2810. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
