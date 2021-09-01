What started out as a small two-day event at Broadway at the Beach in 2002 that drew less than 200 participants has grown into a week-long celebration that draws thousands to the Grand Strand and beyond.
Mustang Week marks its 20th anniversary this year with festivities kicking off on Labor Day, Sept. 6. The event has become nationally known and draws thousands of Mustang enthusiasts to the area for everything from Meet and Greets to a chance to showcase the power of their cars at Darlington Dragway.
The Week culminates on Friday and Saturday with a Car Show and Cruise In at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Judging in a variety of categories takes place Friday with awards presented Saturday afternoon.
Mustang Week staff member Brad Worley said founders and staff still find it hard to believe that the smaller version of Mustang Week that began in 2002 has grown to the size and popularity it enjoys today.
“When you stop to think about it, the fact that Mustang Week will celebrate its 20th Anniversary this year is very exciting,” Worley said. “More than that, it’s actually extremely rare. There are very few car-based events that last that long.”
Worley attributes the event’s growth to the fact that so many different activities are offered over a week’s span instead of a typical weekend-only offering. In addition, he added that it helps that car owners and their families and friends get a beach vacation to go along with the Mustang fun.
“Those who make the yearly trek to Myrtle Beach understand there is no feeling like when you first pull out of your driveway, marking the beginning of the week-long adventure,” Worley said.
“It is the excitement you feel when you cross the South Carolina state line or first catch a glimpse of the Atlantic Ocean.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.