Are you ready for live entertainment and as much chicken bog as your heart desires? The city of Loris will host its 42nd annual Bog-Off Festival on Oct. 16 throughout its downtown area.
The day-long event brings out thousands of locals and tourists, and organizers are expecting the event to be one of the biggest Bog-Offs ever. This year’s festival will feature a 5K on the morning of the festival, a car show, four bands, a celebrity square and, of course, the annual chicken bog cooking contest.
“I think we are excited this year there will be no restrictions on what we can do,” said Keith Massey, Loris interim city clerk, who is helping the Loris Chamber of Commerce organize the event. “We hope people will come out and enjoy themselves. We felt it was important to bring in some well known talent...and also bring in someone of his caliber.”
Headliner Trent Tomlinson is scheduled to perform in the evening at the Bog-Off. Trey Calloway will open for Tomlinson.
Tomlinson, whose debut album is “Country Is My Rock,” has been in the country music industry for more than a decade. He’s known for his hit “One Wing In the Fire” and is known for writing songs. Calloway performs often in the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet areas.
The Bog-Off brings thousands of people to downtown Loris each year. The event is hosted by the Loris Chamber of Commerce and the city.
Organizers expect more than 200 vendors. This year’s event is free to the public and will not require tickets like last year’s event did due to COVID-19 protocols.
For more information, visit the Loris Chamber of Commerce’s website.
