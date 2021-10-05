Thanks to a partnership with Coastal Carolina University which is providing trolleys, “the Conway Ghost Walk will explore a new section of historic Conway” this year, says Conway Downtown Alive executive director Hillary Howard.
Leaving from the Main Street Conway Visitor Center Oct. 21, 22 and 23 at about 7 p.m., the trollies will take participants to the Ninth Avenue area of town and start the tours there. Guests can arrive in the ticket line between 6-8 p.m.
In past years, “you could only walk so far or you had a three-mile tour,” Howard said. “This year, we can expand that footprint and move to another historical location.”
The tours will take guests to hear professional storytellers weave tales of low country haint spirits.
The $18 tickets for the event are available at conwayalive.com.
One of those storytellers, Angela Gordon, a teacher and early interventionist, says Howard chooses stories that match the personalities of the storytellers which is a lot of fun for those telling the stories.
Gordon says a few years ago when there was a cold, misty, rainy night, “it made the tour come alive and we had a good group of people who came out even with the weather. A little rain didn’t hold them back.”
Another longtime storyteller is Guy Dozier, retired from Waccamaw Publishing. Dozier has been a storyteller all but one year the Ghost Walk has been happening.
He has about eight stories he draws from and is delighted to see the response to those stories from the visitors. The story he’ll tell this year is about a train conductor who has an accident and is decapitated and spends a good deal of time looking for his head.
“I think people want to be scared a little bit,” he says about why he thinks the Conway Ghost Walk has such a strong following.
Nobody is going to jump out of the bushes with a bloody knife to scare the guests on the walk.
“You will be picked up by a costumed guide who will take you through the locations to hear six different tales about spooky things that happened in Conway,” Howard explained.
After the 1.1-mile tour that takes about an hour and 15 minutes, guests will be delivered back to their car location.
Howard said there are people who came to the Conway Ghost Tour on a date years ago and they’re now bringing their children on the tour.
“That’s what I love,” she said. “It shows the importance of oral story telling and that’s something we don’t see much of in our digital society.”
