With 60 miles of beautiful beaches, a wide selection of restaurants, great schools and a welcoming, friendly community, who wouldn’t want to move to the Grand Strand? Jamie Broadhurst and his team at Century 21 Broadhurst are ready to help make your dream a reality.
Century 21 Broadhurst was founded by Jamie’s parents, Rachel and Larry Broadhurst, in 1974. Jamie Broadhurst has been running Century 21 Broadhurst and sister company Barefoot Vacations for the past 10 years.
“We’ve always been family-owned,” Broadhurst said. “Every year, we are recognized by Century 21 for quality service and production. We are one of the top real estate companies in the Carolinas.”
Broadhurst was born and raised in Myrtle Beach. His first job was washing dishes and cutting grass for his parents’ real estate open houses.
“I’ve been able to see our community grow a great deal since I grew up here,” Broadhurst said.
The company specializes primarily in residential properties, servicing Horry and Georgetown counties from Little River to Georgetown.
“What’s unique about the Myrtle Beach area is that there are so many different lifestyles to live here,” Broadhurst said. “North Myrtle Beach is different from Murrells Inlet or Pawleys Island or Myrtle Beach proper. Our job as real estate professionals is to share information about these communities.”
Broadhurst said potential new homebuyers are attracted to the area’s warm climate, large selection of things to do and proximity to the ocean.
“It’s only about a 15 minute drive to the ocean from most communities,” he said.
The realtor said the housing market in the area is very accessible.
“We offer affordable housing within our marketplace,” he said. “I work with clients to meet their budgets, needs and interests. It’s not about finding a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It’s about finding the lifestyle you want to lead.”
One of Broadhurst’s favorite things about the Grand Strand is the vast variety of cuisine available at area restaurants.
“I go out to eat about 5-6 nights a week,” he said. “I love to test my fork in different plates at new places.”
The best part of Myrtle Beach, though, is the small town feel, the friendly people, and the strong sense of community.
“Everyone here is so nice,” Broadhurst said. “Even with 60 miles of beach, there’s still a very hometown feel. It’s a growing, thriving community.”
Century 21 Broadhurst is dedicated to investing in the community, both financially and through service and action. The company has partnered locally with Habitat for Humanity, the Boys & Girls Club, youth organization Ground Zero and more.
“This community and its people have been extremely good to my family and business for 45 years,” Broadhurst said. “There’s not a month that goes by where I don’t invest my efforts or wallet locally. We’re always trying to give something back and try to stay as local as we can.”
Century 21 Broadhurst launched the Relentless Spotlight campaign this year in partnership with Coastal Outdoor Advertising and Waccamaw Publishers. The campaign sheds light on volunteerism and charity organizations along the Grand Strand, highlighting people who make an impact in the local community.
“We have some phenomenal people in the community,” Broadhurst said. “It’s been a great way to learn about others and some of the lesser known charity organizations here.”
The Century 21 Broadhurst team is currently comprised of 70 agents. The company has a focus on continued training and education for its agents and Broadhurst is invested in taking his agents’ skill sets to the next level.
Broadhurst is the secretary for the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and has served on their board for the past four years. He also serves on the board for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
“You’re always learning something when you’re involved,” he said.
Broadhurst and his team would love to help welcome you and your family to the Myrtle Beach area and aid you in finding a new home.
The company has two local offices to serve you, one in Myrtle Beach at 3405 N. Kings Hwy. and one in Surfside Beach at 520 U.S. 17 S. (Suites A & B Palm Plaza).
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit century21broadhurst.com for more information.
