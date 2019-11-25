Combine the classic elegance of the Long Bay Symphony with the familiar comfort of The Band of Oz, The Fantastic Shakers and the Martin Davis Band, and you’ve got the first annual Legends of A Beach Music Christmas.
Produced by 94.9 The Surf FM Radio, and sponsored by Carolina Outdoor Power Equipment, this is the first of what radio station owner Jessica Worley said will be many more such events in coming years.
The combination of the Long Bay Symphony and legendary musicians such as Big John Thompson, Jackie Gore and Bo Schronce is sure to delight at the Spanish Galleon, 98 N. Ocean Blvd., in North Myrtle Beach, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.
“We want this to be a legendary, once-in-a-lifetime show,” Worley said, adding that while there will be different legendary musicians next year, “the one constant will be the Long Bay Symphony.”
In addition to the beach music vocalists, two instrumental artists, Durwood Martin on keyboard and Tony Davis on drums, will play with the Symphony.
“Durwood played with The Embers back in the day, and Tony played with The Fabulous Kays,” Worley said, adding that both musicians now play together in the Martin Davis Band.
The legendary musicians playing with the Symphony are all locals, coming back to the area for the occasion.
“We want to merge the classic musical community for Christmas,” Worley said.
“We fill in the classical niche in this area and we let theaters do the other, we’ve always stuck to the ‘Messiah’ or ‘The Nutcracker,’ but when the folks at the Spanish Galleon asked us about this, we were thrilled,” said Dr. Charles Jones Evans, music director and conductor with the Symphony.
“This is right up our alley because we’ve done a lot of beach music concerts in the Myrtle Beach High School auditorium,” Evans said. “We’ve done that idiom quite a bit, so it’s wonderful for us to get back to it.”
Tickets start at $75 and are available online at www.odchristmas.com. There is also more intimate VIP seating at tables, with a total of 300 tickets available.
Mike Worley, who works at the radio station and is not related to its owner, said the Long Bay Symphony always puts people into the Christmas spirit, “and we wanted to add the twist of bringing these beach legends in.”
“Ocean Drive is the beach music capital of the world, so we can give people the Symphony and the beach music legends at one time,” Mike Worley said.
“Some people who bought tickets early said they were excited to have someplace to go to all dressed up,” Jessica Worley said.
Evans added, “We’re pleased to be able to do this popular music addition to the holidays.”
