See a show and help children this week at Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach.
Through a partnership with Hampton Inn Broadway at the Beach, the theatre is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Both shows on Tuesday, Oct. 29, will be dedicated to the hospital, with portions of the proceeds for each adult ticket purchased benefitting the charity.
Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in person at the Legends box office or by phone at 843-238-7827 to benefit St. Jude’s. Use the code “STJ” with your purchase.
Chris Tucker, general manager of Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach, said Hampton Inn came to him with the idea to partner on this fundraiser.
“This is the first time we’ve partnered like this,” Tucker said. “It is a cause they’re very passionate about. We love children, so it made sense for us to do it together.”
During these performances, Legends will be selling raffle tickets for a selection of fabulous prizes.
A $2 donation qualifies you to win. All raffle proceeds will benefit St. Jude. Drawings will be held during intermission for both shows. You must be present to win.
Legends and Hampton Inn will present a check to St. Jude during the Strand Hospitality conference in November.
The Oct. 29 shows will be your last chance to see Legends In Concert’s fall lineup. Tribute artists performing on Oct. 29 include Barry White, Whitney Houston, The Blues Brothers, Elvis Presley and Martina McBride.
“This is a great lineup,” Tucker said. ‘There’s something for everyone.”
On Nov. 1, Legends In Concert will begin presenting its one-of-a-kind Christmas show.
Tribute artists featured will include The Blues Brothers, Elvis Presley, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride and Karen Carpenter. Artists will perform some of their signature songs in act one and then team up for duets and unique takes on Christmas classics in act two.
“It’s a different take on Christmas,” Tucker said.
Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach is at 2925 Hollywood Drive in Myrtle Beach. Call 843-238-7827 or visit legendsinconcert.com for more information.
